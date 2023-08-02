Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Larry Neyland, 38, of North Little Rock, was arrested July 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sarah Bottoms, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited July 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Campbell, 31, of Springdale, was arrested July 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Micah Stanford, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 25 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license, open container, fictitious tags, no liability insurance.

Ethan Fox, 18, of Lincoln, was arrested July 25 in connection with DWI, minor in possession of alcohol, no liability insurance.

Natasha Schader, 42, of Farmington, was arrested July 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jimmy Williams, of Little Rock, was cited July 25 in connection with driving on suspended license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christine Wing, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 27 in connection with DWI-drugs, reckless driving, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, refusal to submit to test, failure to register vehicle, failure to obtain an Arkansas driver's license, no proof of insurance.

Savannah Schmid, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Chloe Bonnette, 23, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited July 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Angela Skaggs Porter, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.