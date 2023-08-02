Precedents for success

FARMINGTON -- History repeats and Farmington's experience competing with larger schools in a 6A/5A blended conference from 2016-2018 now serves as inspiration for the Cardinals as they jump to Class 5A.

The blended conference intended to reduce travel, created the 6A/5A District 1, which pitted Farmington against 6A schools Greenwood, Russellville and Siloam Springs lumped in with 5A West members Alma, Clarksville and Harrison.

Due to increased enrollment, the Cardinals will revert to competing in the 5A classification for all sports, not just football, beginning with the 2024 fall sports seasons. Farmington goes from being the biggest school in the 4A-1 to the school with the smallest enrollment, 641.00, in all of Class 5A.

The 2024-2026 version of the 5A West for all sports other than football might be comprised of Alma, Farmington, Greenwood, Harrison, Mountain Home, Russellville, Siloam Springs and Van Buren.

Van Buren checks in as the second largest 5A school with an average daily multiplier (enrollment) of 1,264.67, a distance of 55 miles or a 53-minute drive time; followed by Russellville, with the third largest 5A enrollment of 1,239.00; Siloam Springs, No. 5 among 5A schools at 1,058.67; Mountain Home, which checks in at No. 8 in the 5A ranks with an ADM of 976.33; Greenwood, which has the 12th largest enrollment in 5A at 901.00; Alma, ranked No. 22 among 5A schools with an ADM of 770.33; and Harrison, No. 31 among the 5A ranks with an ADM of 643.00.

Past Success

The good news for Farmington stems from Cardinal success, posting winning conference records in several non-football team sports way back in 2016-2017, their first season competing in the blended 6A-5A District 1. Farmington qualified teams for state in girls basketball, softball and volleyball. There was no soccer program yet.

The 2017 Lady Cardinal softball team, then coached by Randy Osnes, posted an undefeated 12-0 record in the mixed league. Third year coach Jason Shirey has kept the program competing at a premium level, and has coached against the bigger schools when he was at Fayetteville, and notes the Lady Cardinals played them in nonconference games.

"It's teams we've played before, we're familiar with. Obviously, it's going to be a challenge. Right now they play conference doubleheaders, which puts a premium on pitching. Teams, who have two pitchers ready to compete will benefit from that," Shirey said. "It's no different than what we tell the kids all the time. Go out and do the best you can."

The 2017 girls basketball team coached by Brad Johnson went 9-3 in 2016-2017 6A-5A District 1, then defeated Greenbrier in the first-round of the 5A West tournament to punch their ticket to state.

The 2016 volleyball team, then coached by Marshall Ward, achieved a 4-7 league record, overcoming a 1-7 start and qualified for state with a hard fought 5-set win (16-25, 25-17, 29-31, 25-17, 15-7) over Greenbrier, a team they hadn't faced in the regular season on Oct. 17, 2016. Farmington has a new volleyball coach for 2023, Kylie Moad.

The Cardinal 2017 baseball squad coached by Jay Harper nailed down a 9-3 league record, but just missed the Class 5A State tournament.

In 2017, Farmington boys basketball team, then coached by Beau Thompson who is now athletic director, sported an 8-4 league record led by the high-scoring Matt Wilson. Wilson set a school single-game scoring record with a 49-point outburst in a 70-48 league victory over Siloam Springs on Jan. 3, 2017, then broke that when he hit for 50 points on Colors Day in a 69-58 win over Clarksville on Jan. 13, 2017.

The Cardinal boys lost 46-68 in the first-round of the 5A West Conference tournament on Feb. 21, 2017, at Greenbrier, a team they hadn't played during the regular season.

Conference History

In time the blended conferences became considered an experiment gone wrong with conference opponents not playing each other. That led to seeding problems for postseason tournaments, which birthed Proposal No. 9 put forth by the Clarksville School District.

Proposal No. 9 was passed by the governing body of the Arkansas Activities Association in the summer of 2017.

That ended two years of Farmington playing conference baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball games against Greenwood, Russellville and Siloam Springs, all of which were in the 6A classification at the time after Proposal 9 eliminated Class 7A for all sports except football in the Natural State.

Proposal 9 created new leagues with new teams and revamped conference alignments beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

The proposal called for Class 6A to consist of the state's 16 largest high schools, which were previously in Class 7A, with the next 32 schools going Class 5A, and the next 48 schools as Class 4A. The remaining schools were split into three parts as either Class 3A, Class 2A or Class 1A, with any leftover schools being considered Class 1A schools.

Farmington benefited from the passage of Proposal 9, which dropped both Harrison and the Cardinals out of 5A and lumped them back into a familiar conference with greatly reduced travel, the 4A-1.

That served Farmington well from 2018-2024, but the "blended conference" experience now stares Farmington in the face as a new reality for 2024.