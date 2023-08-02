Preparing for school

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Penny Storms hands out free backpacks with school supplies at the 10th annual Back-to-School Resource Fair, held Saturday, July 29 as a drive-through event behind Prairie Grove Elementary School. Volunteers gave out 150 backpacks, 150 food boxes, snack packs, care packages with hygiene products and a book for each child. The fair was sponsored by Altrusa International of Washington County, Harps Food Stores and NWA Food Bank. Storms has been a Altrusa member for more than 12 years. Altrusa also gave out 250 backpacks and 250 food boxes at a second resource fair in Greenland later in the day.

