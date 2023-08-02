Manage Subscription
Record vendors

by Lynn Kutter | August 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mayra Suchowski, of Farmington, visits the Farmington Farmers Market on Saturday, July 29, with her family and Coconut, a standard poodle. The market had a record 30 vendors and was hosting its monthly Dog Days, held the last Saturday. Farmington's market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Creekside Park on Broyles Street.

