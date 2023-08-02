Record vendors

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mayra Suchowski, of Farmington, visits the Farmington Farmers Market on Saturday, July 29, with her family and Coconut, a standard poodle. The market had a record 30 vendors and was hosting its monthly Dog Days, held the last Saturday. Farmington's market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Creekside Park on Broyles Street.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mayra Suchowski, of Farmington, visits the Farmington Farmers Market on Saturday, July 29, with her family and Coconut, a standard poodle. The market had a record 30 vendors and was hosting its monthly Dog Days, held the last Saturday. Farmington's market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Creekside Park on Broyles Street.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mayra Suchowski, of Farmington, visits the Farmington Farmers Market on Saturday, July 29, with her family and Coconut, a standard poodle. The market had a record 30 vendors and was hosting its monthly Dog Days, held the last Saturday. Farmington's market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Creekside Park on Broyles Street.