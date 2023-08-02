RELIGION: Jesus ‘shall come to judge the living and the dead’

"Do not marvel at this; for an hour is coming, in which all who are in the tombs will hear His voice, and will come forth; those who did the good deeds to a resurrection of life, those who committed the evil deeds to a resurrection of judgment." John 5:28-29

Not only did God the Father entrust to His Son the power and authority to call the spiritually dead to faith and life through His Word, but He has also entrusted to the Son the power and authority to raise all the dead on the last day and judge them.

We confess this truth about Jesus Christ in the Apostles' Creed when we say, "He shall come to judge the living and the dead." And the Bible teaches this throughout.

In Revelation 1:7, we read of the Lord Jesus: "Behold, He is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see Him, even those who pierced Him; and all the tribes of the earth will mourn over Him. Yes, amen."

Jesus told His disciples in Matthew 24: "But immediately after the tribulation of those days the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light, and the stars will fall from the sky, and the powers of the heavens will be shaken. And then the sign of the Son of Man will appear in the sky, and then all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of the sky with power and great glory. And He will send forth His angels with a great trumpet and they will gather together His elect from the four winds, from one end of the sky to the other" (Matt. 24:29-31).

In Matthew 25:31ff., Jesus said, "But when the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the angels with Him, then He will sit on His glorious throne. And all the nations will be gathered before Him; and He will separate them from one another, as the shepherd separates the sheep from the goats; and He will put the sheep on His right, and the goats on the left ..."

What does Jesus say will be the basis of His judgment? "Those who did the good deeds to a resurrection of life, those who committed the evil deeds to a resurrection of judgment."

While this sounds as though Jesus' final judgment will be entirely based on whether we have done good deeds or bad deeds, we must remember that God's Word clearly teaches that "there is not a righteous man on earth who continually does good and who never sins" (Eccl. 7:20); that "all of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous deeds are like a filthy garment; and all of us wither like a leaf, and our iniquities, like the wind, carry us away" (Isa. 64:6). The Bible tells us that "all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God" (Rom. 3:23).

So, how can we be made acceptable to God? How can we do works that God accepts as good and righteous in His eyes?

It is through faith in Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice on the cross that our sins are washed away and we are counted righteous and holy in God's eyes. And through faith in Christ, our works are cleansed and made acceptable to God.

