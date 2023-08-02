Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

July 18

Harps

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Priority violations: One box of Claritin expired 12/2021, two packages of calcium chews expired 8/2021, two boxes of Lansoprazole expired 3/2023, two boxes of Lansoprazole expired 12/2021, six boxes of children's Allegra expired 10/2022, one box of children's Claritin expired 3/2022, three boxes of children's Claritin expired 5/2023. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: None.

La Villa Mexican Restaurant/Laurios, Inc.

111 Bean St., Lincoln.

Priority violations: Employee was filling ice bucket with scoop and holding ice into scoop with bare hands as it was transferred to the bucket. A pan of tilapia filets were being stored above a container of shredded cheese. Whole muscle beef was at 45 degrees, beef steaks were at 46 degrees, raw chicken was at 51 degrees in the indoor walk-in, and milk was at 50 degrees in the outdoor walk-in. Horchata in an ice bath was at 45 degrees. Clamato and V8 were open and being stored at room temperature. A bottle of hand sanitizer was on the racks over food in the prep area. A jug of multi-surface cleaner was sitting on top of soda syrup boxes. Priority foundation violations: No items were date-marked. Consumer advisory is present, but potentially hazardous items are not asterisked. Core violations: The men's restroom lacked a handwash notice. Three tubes of ground beef were thawing in a bucket of still water. Tamales in the freezer were not packaged or covered and had excessive ice crystals covering the product. The lids to the ladies room trash cans have been removed. The seals to the white fridge and the outdoor walk-in were damaged.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Harps - Deli/ Bakery, 310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette