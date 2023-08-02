Sports Brief

LINCOLN

Meet The Wolves

The fall edition of "Meet the Wolves" introduces Lincoln's athletic teams to the public on Monday, Aug. 14 at Wolfpack Stadium. The golf, cross country and volleyball teams, along with Lincoln football teams from pee wee to seventh grade to junior high and varsity will be introduced, followed by scrimmages.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Concession Workers

For parents with a child playing school sports in junior high or high school, part of the team requirement is that parents sign up to work a night at the football concession stand.

The profits from the concession stand fund a significant portion of the money that the Prairie Grove All Sports Booster Club divides out among all individual sports to help pay for things outside the school athletics budget, which may include banquets, awards, extra equipment, team camps, and more.

Because each sport benefits, parents from each sport are required to work a night. Operating a successful concession stand benefits from plenty of parent volunteers, about 15 are needed at every game.

All Tiger sports got those spots filled early and the club is hopeful this year will be the same.

Links to sign up for parents of each sport are posted on the Prairie Grove Athletics Facebook Page.

Parents are requested to visit the links and sign up as quickly as they can. Each sport will have dates and times listed on the appropriate signup page.

Volleyball parents will be working the Black and Gold game on August 11 and that night has been filled with volunteers.