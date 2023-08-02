Tigers headed back to 4A football in 2024

LITTLE ROCK -- Prairie Grove will play the 2023 football season as a member of the 5A West, then revert to the 4A classification for the 2024-2026 cycle.

That comes as a consequence of the passage of Proposal No. 7 and Proposal No. 8 during the annual meeting of the Arkansas Activities Association on Monday, July 24.

According to Bobby Swofford, Assistant Executive Director of the Arkansas Activities Association, the new proposal changes a rule put into place last year, which placed private schools into conferences after the public schools were divided up into classifications and conferences.

Proposal 7 caps conferences at eight teams. It's immediate impact means that with three private schools, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian and Little Rock Catholic, assigned as 6A schools, this causes Jacksonville, Searcy and Texarkana to fall to 5A to meet the cap of Class 6A football teams at 16.

With Jacksonville, Searcy and Texarkana dropping to 5A, and a private school, Shiloh Christian also assigned as a Class 5A football school, the four smallest 5A schools, Huntsville, Nashville, Prairie Grove and Gravette, fall to 4A to meet the cap of Class 5A football teams at 32.

Proposal 7 dealt with "Competitive Equity for football," passed with 145 votes for, and 44 against.

Proposal 8 also addressed "Competitive Equity," changing the evaluation period for private schools from 4-to- 2 years.

Under the new proposal, five points would be considered "dominant." If a private school team accrues enough points in a two-year span and is considered dominant, they would move up one classification.

The points awarded for competitive equity didn't change. Under this grading system, a private school earns 1 point for posting a winning conference record, 2 points for a state playoff or state tournament win, 3 points for qualifying for the state finals, and 4 points for winning a state championship.

The maximum points a school can earn in a season is four.

Proposal 8 drew 172 votes in favor of, and 19 against.

"Proposals No. 6, 7 & 8 were expected to be the most intriguing of the afternoon and required a super majority (2/3 vote) to pass," stated Swofford in a press release.

Proposal No. 6 changes the format in class 4A for baseball, basketball and softball. Instead of having six conferences of eight teams, the proposal changes the format to eight conferences of six teams, and adds another regional tournament. The Class 4A State tournaments switches to a 16-team bracket instead of 12 and eliminates first-round byes.

Proposal 6 passed 185-4, expanding the state tournament and adding two more conferences to Class 4A baseball, basketball and softball.

Five additional proposals were voted on during the governing body's annual meeting.

Proposal 1: Junior High Travel, passed 102-0.

This rule prohibits a state championship or state level competition for junior high teams. Junior highs may host an invitational outside of their district, but with no more than four districts participating on a school day, or the event is on a Saturday or during an extended break from school. Junior highs are allowed to compete out-of-state, but the event must be within 150 miles one-way of the school.

Proposal 2: Coaches Education, passed 293-2.

Proposal 3: Financial Aid - Service Providers, passed 274-15 against.

Proposal 4: Electronic Distribution, passed 294-0.

Proposal 5: Non-Athletic Activities - National Contests/Events, passed 288-1.

The projected football conferences for 2024 show the 5A West including: Alma, Clarksville, Farmington, Greenbrier, Harrison, Morrilton, Pea Ridge, and either Shiloh Christian or Vilonia; while the 4A-1 Conference lineup for football has Berryville, Elkins, Gentry, Gravette, Green Forest, Huntsville, Lincoln and Prairie Grove.

With the changes in classifications, Prairie Grove will lose a conference game with Farmington, but gain a league contest with its other U.S. 62 rival, Lincoln, in 2024.