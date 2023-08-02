Two Tigers All-Conference

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Two players from Prairie Grove's 2023 boys soccer team were awarded an All-Conference distinction from a challenging campaign in which the Tigers finished 2-11 overall.

Despite their 1-6 record in the 4A West, Prairie Grove battled against opponents with superior numbers and a wealth of more experience. The Tigers played Gentry to a 1-0 nonconference loss on the road on Saturday, March 4, and competed well a second time against the Pioneers, losing a rematch at home, 3-2, in a 4A West Conference game on Tuesday, April 11.

After dropping their first eight matches of the season, Prairie Grove broke into the win column with a 2-1 road win at Huntsville on Friday, April 14. They pulled off a second win, beating Class 5A Siloam Springs, 2-1, at home on Monday, April 24. Julio Gonzalez and Tristen Luncheon each scored a goal for the Tigers in the victory over the Panthers.

Three days later, the Tigers were eliminated from the 4A West Conference tournament in a 1-0 loss to Huntsville on Thursday, April 27.

Charlie Nunn and Davis Huitink were All-Conference selections for Prairie Grove. Nunn played a major portion of the season with his right arm in a cast after sustaining an injury during the basketball season.

Matt Chandler resigned as head boys soccer coach in June, meaning Prairie Grove will once again have a new coach next season.