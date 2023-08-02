WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 2, 2023

Photo: Reaves, Smith, Roberts

Walter Clarkston Hatfield

Walter Clarkston Hatfield, age 70, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born September 11, 1952, in Orville, Ohio, the son of Ray Wells and Emma Leota (Werntz) Hatfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Jessica Hatfield.

Survivors include his companion, Jeana Green; two sons, Steven Hatfield of Ohio, Jeremy Hatfield of Michigan; three daughters, Lori Hatfield of Ohio, Christie Keener of New Mexico, and Jamie Lee Mendosa of Texas.

The family received friends on July 28, 2023, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Claude 'Chip' Frank Markle, Jr.

Claude "Chip" Frank Markle, Jr., age 76, of Prairie Grove, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born September 17, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Claude Frank and Katharine Ann (Boynton) Markle.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Katherine "Kit" Yancey.

Survivors include two children, Todd Markle (Sanna Fardmo) of Skyttorp, Sweden and Amanda Hoffman (Michael) of Beaverton, Oregon; four grandchildren, Ryan Hoffman, Ben Hoffman, Torsten Fardmo Markle, and Elis Fardmo Markle; and one nephew, Chris Marion.

The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Dutch Mills Cemetery. There will be no graveside service held.

Jimmy Earl Reaves

Jimmy Earl Reaves, age 76, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville. He was born April 13, 1947, in Roswell, New Mexico, the son of Charles and Francil (Sites) Reaves.

Jimmy graduated high school in Socorro, New Mexico, where he was active in the FFA and showed and judged livestock. He lived several places before he settled in Northwest Arkansas. Jim had many skills; he started as a barber, worked in sales, and then became the founder and owner of his lifetime dream, "Jim's Razorback Pizza."

Jim loved going to deer camp with his buddies to hunt. He loved fishing, golfing, cruising and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He truly loved watching his grandkids grow up through dance recitals, softball and livestock shows. He was a soldier at the Salvation Army Church, and was a teacher and mentor at the Salvation Army Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program. He celebrated 40 years of sobriety and gives all the credit to his Lord for everything in his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Janice Lockhart Reaves; two daughters, Alicia Niccum and Julie Calhoon and her husband John; five grandchildren, Jessika Umberson and her husband Cole, Breanna Niccum, Jason Calhoon, Justin Calhoon, and Sierra Niccum; a future great grandson, Jimmy Umberson; his beloved dog Rowdy; one brother, Steven Reaves and his wife Rhonda; two sisters, Karen Rogers and Gail Jordan and her husband Ron; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held July 28, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Ganderville Cemetery in Summers, Arkansas.

Pallbearers were John Huffaker, Kenny Huffaker, Charles Jordan, Wesley Kronberg, Josiah Davis and Earl Merryman.

James Curt Roberts

James Curt Roberts, 67, a resident of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Siloam Springs. He was born December 10, 1955 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, the son of James Charles and Marie G. (McCurdy) Roberts.

Curt was a graduate of Lincoln High School in 1974 where he was named to the All American Team. He played football for Arkansas Tech College and he was an avid outdoorsmen and loved to fish and hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clark Dale Tucker and Billy Don Roberts.

Survivors include his wife, Donnette Borchardt Roberts; one son, JD Roberts; two brothers, Dwayne Rutland and wife Susan and Preston Roberts and wife Darla; one sister-in-law, Barbara Tucker; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023, a the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas. No graveside service will be held.

Douglas Earl Smith

Douglas Earl Smith, age 65, of Prairie Grove, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Fayetteville. He was born June 27, 1958, in Prairie Grove, the son of Luther and Helen (Cheatham) Smith.

Doug was the production manager for 24 years at Tune Concrete.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Luther Smith, Jr.; and one sister, Mary Lou James.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Ferguson Smith; sons, Wesley Smith and wife Ashlie, Gerad Guist and Heather, Cody Smith and wife Dominique; daughters, Britney Melton and husband Brandon, Brandi Huffaker and husband John; brothers, Duwayne Smith, Lee Roy Fritch and wife Dottie, Ricky Fritch and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Isaiah Smith and wife Vanessa, Evan Smith, Brody Smith, Macy Guist, Paisley Huffaker, Hadley Huffaker, Molly Huffaker, Auraya Smith, Chaseton Smith, Draven Rose and Zayne Wagner; and one great-grandson, Pryor Smith.

Funeral service was held August 2, 2023, at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Prairie Grove. Burial was in Farmington Cemetery.

