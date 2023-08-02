What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONANZA

The Back-To-School Bonanza will be held at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3. The bonanza is open to prekindergarten-12th grade. Each child will receive free tennis shoes, underwear and socks and backpacks. Families will receive a free pizza for dinner that night and a food box. To register, go to www.farmingtonumc.net.

LINCOLN

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONANZA

Lincoln's 2023 Back-to-School Bonanza will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Lincoln Elementary cafeteria. Parents are asked to pre-register online. To get the link for the registration form, go to the Facebook page for Bright Futures Lincoln. On the day of the event, parents will come into the cafeteria to pick up their children's free shoes, backpacks, socks and other items, and then be able to visit with local vendors.

MORROW

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Possum Holler Boutique, 17154 Hale Mountain Road in Morrow, will have a Back to School Bash, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Soggy Doggy Pool Party

Friends of Prairie Grove Pound will host the "Soggy Doggy Pool Party" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Prairie Grove Aquatic Park. Cost is $10 per dog and humans are free. The event is a dog swim party only. Humans are not allowed in the pool. Dogs must be spayed/neutered, current on shots and older than 6 months. Concessions will be available.