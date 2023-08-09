2022 Little Mister

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Jase Teague won the 2022 Lincoln Riding Club Lil' Mister title and will help preside over the 70th annual LRC Rodeo Aug. 10-12 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena located at 1205 West Pridemore Drive.

