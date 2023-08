FILE PHOTO Mallory McGee, of Farmington, competes in barrel racing during the 69th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo in 2022. The rodeo opens today (Aug. 9) with the popular street dance on Lincoln Square and continues through Saturday night. See the schedule for the 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo on Page 5A.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 8 p.m. — Lincoln Square — Street Dance featuring Johnny Dale Roberts. Thursday, Aug. 10 4:30-6 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — Kid’s Rodeo 7 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — Mutton busting 7:30 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — Stick Horse Grand Entry 8 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — First performance 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo Friday, Aug. 11 7 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — Mutton busting 7:30 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — Stick Horse Grand Entry 8 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — Second performance 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo Saturday, Aug. 12 4 p.m. — Lincoln Middle School, parade lineup 4:30 p.m. — Lincoln Square — 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade 7 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — Mutton busting 7:30 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — Stick Horse Grand Entry 8 p.m. — Lincoln Riding Club Arena — Final performance



Print Headline: 70th Lincoln Rodeo opens

