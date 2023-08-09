Bonanzas serve more than 300 families

FARMINGTON -- When the Back-to-School Bonanzas take place in Farmington and Lincoln, that means the first day of school is just around the corner.

The events provide free backpacks, athletic shoes and other items to students and families so they are prepared for a new school year.

This year, Farmington's Back-to-School Bonanza, sponsored by Farmington United Methodist Church on Aug. 3, helped 502 children from 194 families.

The children received backpacks, shoes and socks, underwear and free haircuts. Families were given a food box from NWA Food Bank and a free large pizza to take home for dinner.

Jenene Bullock brought her daughters to Farmington so they would be ready for school in Prairie Grove.

Bullock, who has moved to Prairie Grove from California with her husband and children, said the Bonanza "definitely makes things a lot more helpful." She said she didn't have anything like the event in California.

"It is a lot more community oriented here," Bullock said.

In addition to the items for school, Farmington's Bonanza has a foot-washing station for those children who want their feet washed and a prayer room where church members pray with the families for the new school year.

Medical clinic AR Care offers free vaccinations, kindergarten physicals and sports physicals. This year, 49 children registered for the medical services.

For 2023, the church received a $12,000 grant from the Methodist Foundation for Arkansas for its Back-to-School Bonanza.

Amy Anderson, who is in the Foundation's NWA office, volunteered at the check-in table at the Bonanza. She said the Foundation gives out $1.8 million in grants every year to organizations working to meet the mission of the foundation, help the homeless, those with food insecurity and underprivileged communities.

Anderson said she was impressed with the organization of Farmington's Back-to-School Bonanza and how they served people in many different ways.

"The amount of people they are able to provide for and the various stations are pretty amazing," Anderson said. "This is one-stop shopping."

In Lincoln, 264 children from 107 families registered for the Bonanza, held Aug. 3 at Lincoln Elementary School. The event is sponsored by Central United Methodist Church in Lincoln and Bright Futures Lincoln.

Children received free backpacks, filled with new shoes, socks, pencils, highlighters, crayons and toothbrushes.

Shelly Thompson, the new pastor of Central United Methodist Church, said families also were sent home with dinner for the evening, hot dogs, chips, water, cookies and snack cakes from Little Debbie.

"We ran out of just about everything," Thompson said. "I'm a people person so I really enjoyed it."

Some families showed up without being preregistered. Their information was taken down and the children will be able to pick up backpacks and shoes at the church at a later date.

Carrie Provence with Bright Futures said preregistration has helped the Lincoln Bonanza because volunteers can shop earlier to purchase better quality backpacks and shoes.

Provence, who has volunteered with the event for many years, said she especially likes to see the children as she volunteered as a parent in the schools when her children were young.

Several vendors were set up in the elementary school to provide information to families, including the school's children nutrition department, West Washington County Medical Clinic and Washington County Sheriff's Office, which provided free identification cards for children.

One change this year is that Lincoln Middle School is requiring clear backpacks for its students. Provence said volunteers were able to trade out regular backpacks for clear ones to accommodate the requirement.

Michele Price, Lincoln Middle School principal, who was helping at the Bonanza, said school administrators decided to change to clear backpacks for safety and security reasons and preventative measures. The school has had some issues with vaping and, hopefully, clear backpacks will help in that area also, she said.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Essie Kirk, 7, Myla Mojica, 4, Issah Mojica, 3, and Zalena Mojica, 7, all of Lincoln, show their new backpacks they picked up from the Lincoln Back-to-School Bonanza on Aug. 3. For 2023, 107 families with 264 children registered for the event.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Central United Methodist Church in Lincoln offered free books to families during the Back-to-School Bonanza held Aug. 3 at Lincoln Elementary School.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Shelly Thompson, the new pastor at Central United Methodist Church in Lincoln, prays with these families for the new school year at the Back-to-School Bonanza sponsored by the church and Bright Futures Lincoln. The bonanza was held Aug. 3 at Lincoln Elementary School.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Kara Gardenhire, former principal for Williams Elementary School in Farmington, helps Adeleyda, 5, try on a new pair of athletic shoes at the Back-to-School Bonanza at Farmington United Methodist Church. This year's bonanza served 502 children from 194 families.

