Young voices concerns over property drainage

FARMINGTON -- A Farmington resident who has expressed concerns for more than three years about stormwater drainage onto her property from Goose Creek Village continues to show up each month at city council and planning commission meetings to voice those same concerns during the public comment period.

Phyllis Young, who has property on Goose Creek Road, filed a lawsuit July 15, 2022, in Washington County Circuit Court, asking for a preliminary injunction against any further development until the drainage issues are resolved.

In the complaint, filed by attorney David Dixon of Farmington, Young alleges that stormwater drainage from the subdivision off Double Springs Road has increased in amount and velocity directly onto her property at 546 Goose Creek Road, causing damage due to flooding, mud and trash.

A hearing on her request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Aug. 22 before circuit Judge Beth Storey Bryan.

The lawsuit has been amended twice and lists the following as defendants in the second amended complaint, filed March 7, 2023: City of Farmington, Double Springs Development LLC, Red Canyon Development LLC, Riggins Properties, Inc., Riggins Construction of NWA, Inc., Jorgensen & Associates Consulting Engineers, Olsson Associates, KMS Consulting Engineering LLC, D.R. Horton of NW Arkansas LLC, Riggins Commercial Construction & Development, Inc., John Doe 1-3.

LEFT WITH 'NO CHOICE'

Young has said publicly on several occasions that she did not want to file a lawsuit but believed she had no other choice because no one was responding to her concerns.

Along with trying to get help from the city and those associated with the development, she said she also contacted other organizations about her concerns, including the Corps of Engineers, Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the Washington County Extension Office.

"I keep hoping someone will understand that what they are doing is not right," Young said during a recent interview. "I did not want to sue the city and I tried to get someone to do something, and no one would talk to me basically. I didn't feel like I had any choice about it."

Young said she has faith that "the truth will win out in the long run."

Young attended the commission meeting for the preliminary plat for Phase 1 of Goose Creek Village on Feb. 25, 2019, saying at the time she was concerned about the additional flooding that could be created by a large housing development.

Many others attended to ask questions and voice concerns about the development on issues such as increased storm drainage along Goose Creek Road and increased traffic.

Phase 1 called for 50 homes on 80 acres. When built out, the development will have about 300 homes on 126 acres located off Double Springs Road. At first the development was owned by Kevin Riggins with Red Canyon Development LLC. The subdivision is now owned by D.R. Horton of NWA.

Since that meeting, Young has spoken against preliminary plats for other phases as those came before the commission. She said none of the commission members during that time period came out to meet with her on the property to see why she was concerned or to look at any damage.

In December 2022, discussion became heated as Young and other property owners in the area spoke against approving Phase 5 of Goose Creek Village. The commission tabled the plat but unanimously approved it in January.

Young then attended the Farmington City Council meeting on Jan. 9 to discuss her concerns before the city's elected officials about how the stormwater drainage was damaging her property.

She gave notice to the council that she was not going away and promised to be at council meetings to continue to ask council members to do their "due diligence" and not approve any more houses for Goose Creek Village until the drainage issue was corrected.

Young has kept that promise. During 2023, she has spoken at the beginning of almost all planning commission and city council meetings about how storm water drainage from Goose Creek Village is damaging her property.

During these comments, she has pleaded with the commission and council members to come look at the damage outside her presence and without her knowledge because city attorney Jay Moore has advised them not to go on the property or talk to Young because of the pending lawsuit.

In June, she told planning commissioners that she continues to come to city public meetings because she hopes they will be more proactive and check before letting a subdivision drain its storm water on another person's property.

FLOODING THE 'VALLEY'

Young said she was told by engineers for the development that everything would be "good" after the drainage system for the subdivision was completed. This system included a detention pond, berm and two 24-inch drainage pipes that come out of the ground near her property.

Young said the drainage system changed the natural flow of the water, and an increased volume of stormwater is coming onto her property from the two pipes instead of being dispersed as it was before development on the land.

Young owns more than 70 acres in the area, land that has been in the family since 1965. She calls the area affected by stormwater from the development the "valley."

Prior to the development, she said she and family members had picked up all the rocks in the valley, planted grass and kept it sprayed to stop weeds.

Now, Young said, rocks can be seen throughout the valley. Three large dirt channels can be seen going through the valley to culverts that go under Goose Creek Road. Tree roots are exposed. Wooded debris is piled up in several places, and weeds are growing. Young said areas once covered by grass are now dirt because of flooding in the valley from the stormwater drainage.

The original drainage, she said, was a small stream that meandered through the valley.

"But it was such a little stream it didn't bother anything," Young said. "If they had looked at what happened before and looked now, it's not anywhere near that."

Young gets emotional as she talks about her land.

"I'm devastated about the whole matter," she said, standing on her land.

City attorney Jay Moore said last week, "All Farmington citizens have a right to come and speak at all our meetings. Per protocol, we're not supposed to get in any back and forth but to take comments under advisement."

He said he could not comment further because of the pending lawsuit.

Defendants named in the complaint have filed responses denying Young's allegations of wrongdoing and also have filed motions asking the court to deny a preliminary injunction.

D.R. Horton, represented by John Scott of Fayetteville, also has asked for a hearing that Young bears the "burden of proof" on all relief she requested. Young has not demonstrated irreparable harm in the absence of the preliminary injunction, Horton says in its response.

The city of Farmington is represented by Gabrielle Gibson with the Arkansas Municipal League in the lawsuit.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The storm water drainage system for Goose Creek Village, a subdivision off Double Springs Road, includes these two pipes that are located near property owned by Phyllis Young of Goose Creek Road. Young has filed a lawsuit in Washington County Circuit Court claiming that the storm water from the subdivision is damaging her property.

