Farmington High has 54.5% AP passing rate

FARMINGTON -- Farmington High students have started picking up their reward money for passing Advanced Placement exams in the spring.

Farmington hands out $150 per test to those students who achieve the highest score, a "5," on their AP tests. A score of "4" brings $125 and those who score a "3" get $100.

Clayton Williams, high school assistant principal, gave a report on the AP exam results at the Farmington School Board meeting July 27.

In all, Farmington is giving out $18,275 in reward money to its high school students for their test scores.

"We had a wonderful year," Williams told School Board members.

The pass rate, which means a student scored a 3, 4 or 5, was 54.5% for 2023. There were 290 passing scores from students. Farmington's highest pass rate so far has been 56.6% in 2022, but Williams noted 2023 was close to the record.

Ten years ago, in 2013, the pass rate was 28.2%, and five years ago in 2018, Farmington's AP pass rate was 44.4%.

Farmington High offers 14 AP courses, including biology, chemistry, Calculus AB and Calculus BC, English language, U.S. government, U.S. history, human geography, art and statistics. Except for one student taking two virtual AP courses, almost all of Farmington's AP courses are taught by the school's own staff.

Williams gave other highlights from the results.

Farmington had the highest chemistry pass rate, 61.9%, in school history, and the highest pass rate in school history for U.S. History. Michael Jackson teaches AP Chemistry and Dylan Stone, a first-year AP teacher at Farmington, teaches U.S. History.

In addition to receiving reward money from Farmington, students can receive other honors for passing scores.

For 2023, Farmington has 20 AP Scholars, students who have scored a 3 on at least three AP exams; seven AP Scholars with Honors, students who have scored a 3 on at least four AP exams and have at least a 3.25 AP score average; and six AP Scholars with Distinction, which means the students have scored a 3 on at least five AP exams and have at least a 3.5 AP score average.