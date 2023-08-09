Guest royalty at Lincoln

LINCOLN -- Visiting royalty attending at the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo include Miss Teen Rodeo USA, Miss Rodeo Arkansas, Miss Rodeo Arkansas Princess and Miss Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Miss Teen Rodeo USA

Miss Teen Rodeo 2023-24 Anna Leigh Pilkington will be making one of her first appearances after her recent crowning at Shawnee, Okla.

Anna, 17, daughter of Matt and Kyla Pilkington of Somerville, Ala. will be a senior at Priceville High School where she is a member of the varsity cross country and soccer teams. Anna competes in goat tying, breakaway roping, trail course, and team roping through the National Little Britches Rodeo Association. Looking beyond high school, Anna plans to pursue a degree in the nursing field while continuing to represent the sport of rodeo. Anna's platform, Mending Broken Minds, promotes awareness of mental health issues within teens and young adults.

Miss Rodeo Arkansas

Miss Rodeo Arkansas 2023 Abigail Benz, known as the First Lady of Rodeo in Arkansas will be assisting with the LRC royalty pageant and helping run sponsor flags during the rodeo each night.

Rodeo fans are invited to come say "hi" and greet Miss Rodeo Arkansas.

"We are honored and privileged to have this amazing young lady attending the 70th Annual LRC Rodeo Royalty Pageant and Rodeo," states an LRC social media post.

Benz is the daughter of Stacy and Col. Edward J Benz III.

Her upbringing provided a diverse experience.

Born in Oklahoma, she learned to ride horses in North Carolina. Colorado provided the backdrop as she fell in love with rodeo. Her next stop was Georgia where she spent her teenage years.

Benz graduated from Auburn University, then studied abroad in Italy and completed an internship working to eradicate human trafficking in Nepal.

After college, Benz went to work in the professional sports industry. She now calls herself a proud resident of the Natural State and resides in Fort Smith, Ark.

Benz gets passionate about her platform, "Cowgirl Courage," which is a registered nonprofit organization with a mission focused upon education and empowerment for the common people to "speak out, take a stand, and saddle up," while expressing courage in any situation.

Benz' future plans include attending law school and advocating for the sport of rodeo and rodeo athletes. She's a lifelong equestrian, holding dreams of competing at the Nationals Finals Rodeo.

As Miss Rodeo Arkansas 2023, her duties include aiding and promoting the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) as well as the rodeo, equine, and agricultural industries that encompass the western way of life.

She will represent the Natural State at the Miss Rodeo America 2024 pageant in Las Vegas, Nev. in December.

Miss Rodeo Arkansas Princess

Former Little Miss Lincoln Riding Club Mattie Swint, current Miss Rodeo Arkansas Princess, honors her heritage by coming back to visit and helping with the 2023 pageant as a state title holder.

Eight-year -old Mattie is the daughter of Patrick and Monica Swint of Casa, and Jill and Dustin Swan of Judsonia.

Considered a cowgirl through and through, Mattie learned to push and work cattle on horseback since age 3 at her family's cow calf operation where she lives.

She holds memberships in the Arkansas Valley Horse Show Association and Central Arkansas Little Britches Rodeo Association where she competes in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, flags, reining, ranch riding, and ranch rail.

Her trio of horses, Anne, Black Horse, and Josey, keep Mattie on her toes competing in multiple events all year long.

Mattie exports big ideas while representing the Natural State and professional rodeo. She likes to mingle with little cowgirls and cowboys.

According to her bio, Mattie's mission is to never leave an arena or room without making an impact on the next generation.

Mattie enjoys working with her show calf, playing basketball and softball.

Experiencing a crisis within her extended family motivated Mattie's initiative to take an active role within the local "Backpacks for Kids" program at her church, a social action near and dear to Mattie's heart.

The program sends backpacks stocked with canned goods and non-perishable items home with underprivileged students to provide them food on weekends. This last year two of Mattie's cousins were successfully adopted into her family. Mattie has set out to make sure no child in her area ever goes hungry.

Miss Siloam Springs Rodeo

Samantha Berry won the 2023 Siloam Springs Rodeo queen title. This 20-year-old cowgirl loves to be outside. She was born on the west coast in Oregon but has since lived in Arkansas the last eight years. She rides two paint horses named Maple and Georgie. When Berrys not attending rodeos, she can found working and gathering cattle or trail riding with her Catahoula dogs.