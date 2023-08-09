Ice cream social returns to Washington County Historical Society

This year's Washington County Historical Society ice cream social features musical entertainment from the band Jumpsuit Jamey and the Can't Wait to Play Boys.

The 51st annual social will be 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, on the lawn of Headquarters House Museum, 118 E Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

Tickets are $2.50 for children ages 6-12, $5 for adults and $15 for families. Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/wchsicecream, from historical society board members or at the gate. Refreshments will include ice cream provided by Hiland Dairy, assorted cookies, cakes, lemonade and water.

Visitors may enjoy a stroll through the historic gardens or take a tour of Headquarters House Museum. A photo booth will be provided for guests to have souvenir pictures made in period costume.

"Last year was our first ice cream social after a two-year absence during the pandemic," said Debbie Groom, WCHS ice cream social chair. "We had an enthusiastic turnout of visitors last year and we are looking forward to seeing the community visit us again."

Sponsors this year are Hiland Dairy, InTents Party Rentals and the Bank of Fayetteville. The social also receives assistance and support from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the city of Fayetteville.