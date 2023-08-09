Junior Miss preps for college

LINCOLN -- Baylee Morris won the 2022 Lincoln Riding Club Junior Miss title and will help preside over the 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo Aug. 10-12 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of town on U.S. 62.

She is the daughter of Britt Morris and Tiffany Shelley and attended Siloam Springs High School. She has been riding for 11 years and has been competing for seven years. Her hobbies include golf and cheer. In high school she participated on the varsity golf and cheer teams at Siloam Springs High School. She hopes to obtain a degree in veterinary science.

Her family surprised her with a Ram pickup in the spring as a graduation present. Her dad used creativity to conceal what the family wanted to spring on her.

Baylee's eyes went wide in surprise as she climbed out of the passenger side of a vehicle next to the Ram parked there, awaiting her arrival. The keys were tossed to her and she caught them.

Baylee was moved to tears, as one by one she hugged family members, realizing the maroon pickup with a teal-colored bow wrapped around the hood was meant for her.

"You told me that they already sold it," she said.

What he didn't tell her was just who was the buyer.

There's a practical aspect to the gift, which will enable Baylee to tow a horse trailer and transport all her horses to college as she joins the Arkansas Tech rodeo team.

Morris plans to compete for Miss Rodeo Arkansas Teen at the end of August.