Kids rodeo returns for 2023

LINCOLN -- The first day of the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo kicks off with a kid's rodeo, a successful addition to last year's event.

The kid's rodeo is a free event, made possible by sponsors. Sign-ups start at 4:30 p.m., followed by the kid's rodeo from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena located at 1205 West Pridemore Drive, a competition which no junior cowboy or cowgirl should miss a chance to participate in.

Kids get to try their hand at stickhorse timed events such as barrel racing and pole bending. They can bring their own stickhorse or borrow one.

Last year kids romped through the course guided by rodeo queens, junior queens and princesses.

Kids can earn prizes with buckles for each age category, 6 & under, 7-9, and 10-12.

There's a goat ribbon pull, which means running down a tethered goat and pulling the tag off. Other activities give young cowboys and cowgirls an opportunity to work on lassoing a roping dummy.

There's a bounce house, face painting and horseback rides provide a thrilling option for children too young to participate in other events, which allows them to feel like they are a part of the rodeo as they ride around the arena with Lincoln Riding Club royalty and guest royalty leading the horse.

Last year's turnout was huge, filling the arena with kids. The event drew more kids in 2022 than Lincoln Riding Club anticipated but they handled the overflow, getting each child a taste of rodeo and thrilling the youngsters through the experience. Through a sponsorship all the kids went home with some type of prize in hand.

Lincoln Riding Club board member Sherry Smith confirmed an attraction added last year for the first time will be back for 2023.

"We will have a bucking bull set up every night during the rodeo and also at the kid's rodeo. Last year was our first one, the kid's rodeo went over huge. It has something for all ages," Smith said.