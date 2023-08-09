Last wall standing

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader This was one of the last remaining walls to come down from from the demolition of the old Prairie Grove High School. The artwork of the Prairie Grove Tiger is signed by "CW" and dated 2002. The name of the artist could not be located but school staff say the artist apparently was a foreign exchange student at Prairie Grove that year. Graffiti shows efforts by some individuals to try to save the Tiger.

