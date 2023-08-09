Lincoln council approves water rate increase

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council, in a special meeting Aug. 1, unanimously voted to change its water rate structure, with the result that water bills will increase an average of $11 per month for city of Lincoln customers.

Customers will see the rate increase on their October billing cycle, according to Rhonda Hulse, city office manager/grants coordinator.

The water rate increase is in response to recommendations from a water rate study conducted by Oklahoma Alliance Consultants.

Lincoln contracted with Oklahoma Alliance to perform a study of water rates and administration of the city's water system, and the firm recommended a comprehensive restructuring of the city's water rates.

This study showed that the calculated average monthly expenses for the water department is $248,178, with average monthly income of $252,910, leaving a monthly deficit of $4,732.

Lincoln City Council usually just has the title of ordinances read at council meetings. This time, Mayor Doug Hutchens asked City Attorney Steve Zega to read the three-page ordinance in its entirety.

The council adopted the ordinance in three readings and then unanimously voted to approve an emergency clause.

The ordinance on the new water rates notes that the Benton/Washington Regional Public Water Authority (Two-Ton) is the water wholesaler for the city of Lincoln and raised its rates, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The city issued revenue bonds for a new water tank in 2019 and is obligated by the terms of the bond agreement to maintain water rates at a level defined by the terms of the bonds.

"The City Council finds, in light of these circumstances, it has no choice but to pass on the increased cost of water to its customers," the ordinance says.

An emergency clause is necessary, according to the ordinance, because of the financial deficit and the financial obligations for the water tank bond agreement.

The rate study and recommendations by Oklahoma Alliance were "designed to address these fiscal issues and return the water system to financial stability and sustainability," the ordinance says.

The new rate structure is a major change, Hutchens said, because Lincoln has been using a declining rate so that the rate decreases as customers use more water.

With the new rate structure, the city will use an ascending rate as usage goes up to encourage water conservation.

The new structure will especially impact larger water users, such as poultry farms, Hutchen said.

"That large water usage is dominating our capacity to the point where we can't add on more customers if we continue to cater to the large users without charging accordingly," he said.

Hutchens said the city has been following an increase in costs for the last six months and also trying to take action to mitigate water losses. The city will continue to work to resolve water losses and will begin putting meters in the ground to isolate loops to try to find the bigger losses.

"But what we've been seeing so far is that we have a large system with a lot of small leaks. There's not a real cost-effective way to remedy that," Hutchens said.

Hutchens noted that water expenses do not just include the cost of purchasing water from Two Ton but also include costs for labor, vehicles, fuel, utilities and maintenance and repairs.

"All have gone up exponentially over the last year," Hutchens said, adding the water department's costs "are not just water flowing through your pipes."

At the same time, he said Two Ton is increasing its capacity, installing more infrastructure in the ground and adding water towers. Two Ton passes those costs on to its customers.

"Unfortunately, we're paying for the growth of a lot of Northwest Arkansas that we are not experiencing here as such," Hutchens said. "But it's coming this way and to ensure we have water supplied to us, we really don't have much choice in the matter as far as paying. They are our sole supplier."

Hulse said state Act 605, the Arkansas Water Act, is requiring all municipal water systems to have an independent rate study by 2026 and future rate studies every five years. If this study recommends a rate increase, cities are required to increase rates, Hulse said. In addition, municipal water systems also will be required to save a percentage for depreciation and capital improvements.

"This (rate increase) is no different than what the law is going to make us do in 2026," Hulse said.

She said Lincoln increased its water rates in 2019 to cover the bond issue for the new water tank and increased rates in 2021 and 2022 because Two Ton increased water rates for its wholesale customers.

Under the new rate structure, all categories will have a base rate that includes zero gallons and is assessed to all open accounts, regardless of usage. Ascending rates then are assessed per thousand gallons for these ranges: 0-5,000 gallons, $10; 5,001-10,000 gallons, $11; 10,001-15,000 gallons, $12; 15,001 to 20,000 gallons, $13; 20,001 to 25,000 gallons, $14; over 25,000 gallons, $15.

For large users and agriculture, customers pay the base rate and then $7 per thousand gallons for 0-200,000 gallons and $7.25 per thousand gallons for over 200,000 gallons.

Under the old rate structure, customers pay a minimum rate for up to 1,000 gallons and then are assessed for usage above 1,000 gallons.

The following base rates will be in effect on the October bill:

City rate, $43.22 (includes zero gallons).

Country rate, $53.34 (includes zero gallons).

Rural West and SE Loop rate, $66.97 (includes zero gallons).

Large user/agriculture rate, $61.97 (includes zero gallons).

The city is mailing a letter to all water customers that informs them of the rate adjustment. This letter tells customers the adjustment is designed to cover the expenses of the water department and aging infrastructure needs.