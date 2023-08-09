Lincoln’s true life legend Ryan Holcomb

LINCOLN -- When seventh graders join the football program, they're helping Lincoln attain more success in the future as one story from the past beautifully illustrates.

There's a legend at Lincoln that began when an autistic boy, who'd never played football in his life, changed his mindset about a game he'd never participated in and went out for football.

As a rising seventh grader Ryan Holcomb looked like a cartoon character depicted in the Charles Atlas advertisements in the 1970s and 1980s comic books as a "98-pound weakling" trying to impress a girl on the beach only to get sand kicked in his face by a bully. Atlas' answer to that problem was to engage adolescent boys in his body building program. A panel later, the same bully shows up and the kid now has the strength to drive him off and defend the honor of girls on the beach.

Holcomb achieved similar results by joining Lincoln's football program, playing every year from seventh grade all the way through his senior season in 2013.

By the time he graduated from Lincoln in 2014, Holcomb beefed up considerably in the weight room, checked in at 140 pounds, and looked a whole lot more like "Mighty Mouse" than an a "98-pound weakling."

What opponents didn't know that Holcomb was Lincoln's secret weapon. As a backup kicker, he diligently practiced the onside kick and had that down. The 2013 Wolves were so proficient offensively that Lincoln never found opportunity to use Holcomb's onside kick skills, but he did see action.

In a nonconference game on Sept. 20, 2013, at Dover, the Wolves built a commanding 50-0 halftime lead, activating the sportsmanship rule with a running clock in effect throughout the entire second half.

Holcomb played most of the second half, going both ways as a wide receiver on offense and safety on defense. Lincoln scored the most points in a single game in school history, winning 71-0, and the game ended with Holcomb intercepting a pass. The pick electrified all 10 of his teammates on the field, fired up the entire coaching staff, roused the managers and every player on the bench, along with Lincoln fans in attendance.

A collective shout resounded throughout Pirate Field, stunning the officials, who reversed field and hustled to keep up with the change of possession.

Those unfamiliar with Holcomb's story wondered what was going on.

They didn't realize a legend had just been born as Holcomb returned the pick. Every Wolf on the field looked for somebody in a different-colored jersey to block. Lincoln players did their best to usher Holcomb downfield. Everybody from Lincoln wanted him to score.

Holcomb ran the ball back 20 yards before Dover tracked him down and tackled him as time expired.

That didn't stop the celebration as the Wolves howled in unison, pounding Holcomb on the back and congratulating him on his first career interception.

Coach Brad Harris, who's now in his ninth year as head coach at Benton, said there wasn't a better way for that game to end, and awarded Holcomb the "sledge hammer" award for defensive player of the game.

The next time out, Holcomb got to carry the sledge hammer onto the field for the Homecoming game against Berryville on Sept. 27, 2013. Holcomb escorted Lincoln junior maid Rynn Nesmith, daughter of Andrew NeSmith and Jeannette Ross, in the pre-game Homecoming ceremony. The Wolves defeated Berryville, 28-13.

His class would set a school record for most wins in a season (11), host the first home playoff in Lincoln history on Nov. 15, 2013, and upset highly-favored Nashville, 27-13, at Wolfpack Stadium, then secure the school's first playoff road win (41-21) at Malvern with Holcomb's classmate, Tyler Cummins, rushing for 415 yards and 7 touchdowns on 34 carries on Nov. 22, 2013.

Cummins would go over 2,000 yards rushing that season, while another classmate, Colton Barnum, racked up 188 total tackles from his middle linebacker spot. Those feats, along with Holcomb's triumphant interception, stand out as integral parts of program history.