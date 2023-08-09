Little Miss 2022

LINCOLN -- This year has been one of the absolute best, says Lincoln Riding Club Little Miss Josephine Jackson, who won the crown at last year's Lincoln Rodeo.

"I have been able to travel around and visit lots of my 'big sisters,' from [the] Mrs. Rodeo Arkansas coronation to lots of parades and rodeos I always get to join the fun with the big girls and I'm learning a lot," Josephine said.

Josephine's kept herself busy meeting lots of new friends and telling them about rodeo and being a rodeo queen.

She even likes to give little gifts to future queens, a pair of earrings for good luck and a hug to conquer the world.

"I had the best time riding my horse 'Black Jack' in all sorts of parades this year. We both love seeing everyone's cheering faces," Josephine said.

Coming out of the winter months, Josephine was eager for the summer rodeo series to start back up again, as a refreshing change from trying to stay warm in the winter together with her horse. She likes to make sure "Black Jack" has all the essential hay and alfalfa and a clean stall to stay warm.

"Can you guys believe that snow storm we had? Brrr," she said.

Josephine started the 2022 rodeo season competing in the "lead line" category, but is now excited to be riding independently, going fast and bonding with her horse. Together as a team they clicked and won overall champion in their fall series.

Josephine gets so excited for Lincoln Riding Club events because that means she gets to learn more while being with lots of friends, some new and some old.

"If you haven't heard, Lincoln Riding Club is the 'world's largest rodeo,' as I like to say,"Josephine said.

She attended a Lincoln Riding Club clinic earlier this year, thinks that was a great way to prepare for the 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo and can't wait to see rodeo fans and her friends there.