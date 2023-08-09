Mechanical bull challenges riders

LINCOLN -- Once seated aboard a mechanical bull, the mechanized critter produces all sorts of reactions once it starts in motion.

Some kids start screaming.

A few decide they want off immediately.

Many grip the saddle horn with both hands and need reminded that in the real world bull riders can only hang on with one hand in order to gain a qualified ride.

The g-forces created by the ride compel each rider to exert themselves physically or get bucked off. The slick hide adorning the mechanical bull adds to the challenge of staying aboard.

According to one former mechanical bull rider, a successful ride requires a lot of leg strength, especially in the thighs, along with back strength and body strength just to stay on.

Last year a mechanical bull emerged as a new addition to the annual Lincoln Rodeo, drawing scores of would-be riders. Boys and girls of varying ages eagerly climbed aboard the mechanical bull, even some who needed help getting on.

Nobody needed help getting off. The mechanical bull took care of that.

One rider at last year's Lincoln Rodeo felt like she pulled a muscle getting on the mechanical bull. Undeterred, she determined to get her money's worth and fought hard to remain astride the mechanical beast.

At the 46 second mark of her ride, a boy around five thought that was too long. The boy asked the operator to buck her off. He couldn't wait to try his hand.

The attraction proved a big draw for boys and girls alike, and will be back for the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo Aug. 10-12 at the LRC Arena.

"We will have a bucking bull set up every night during the rodeo and also at the kid's rodeo," said Lincoln Riding Club board member Sherry Smith. "Last year was our first one. The kid's rodeo went over huge. It has something for all ages."

Ally Jetton, a veteran of Lincoln Riding Club Play Days, jumped at a chance to participate, simulating one of rodeo's toughest events. For Ally, it turned out to be a little more wild than the typical barrel racing, pole bending and flag runs she's accustomed to at play days.

Following her mechanical bull ride, Ally proudly held her own personal impromptu press conference. She drew herself up and launched into an account of her adventure.

"He would go slow for awhile, then turn real quick and buck you off," Ally said.

This was her first time riding a mechanical bull and she was thrilled, saying it was a lot of fun.

Are you ready for some rodeo?

Are you ready to ride a mechanical bull?

Welcome to the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo.