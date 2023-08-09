Meet royalty candidates

LINCOLN -- The 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo royalty pageant attracted 12 cowgirls, competing for queen, junior queen, princess and Little Miss.

The royalty committee made some notable revision to the pageant earlier this year. Age categories have been altered, and, as a result previous title holders are once again eligible to compete for crowns they once held before 2021. The Little Mister title has been discontinued due to a lack of interest.

All contestants receive gifts while the winners go home with a saddle, crown, sash and buckle, in addition to getting to use custom Lincoln Riding Club chaps during their reign.

Long time Lincoln Riding Club board member Sherry Smith said the pageant maintains a flexibility to draw from a pool of both first-time royalty candidates as well as those with previous pageants in their resume.

""We're trying to keep it where beginners can start here, but also the experienced rodeo queens want to come in," Smith said. "We're trying to teach these girls it's more than just wearing the crown. It's about promoting the rodeo."

Queen Candidates

Two cowgirls, Amanda Anthney, sponsored by KL Quarter Horse & Cattle Co., and Cassidy Heskett, sponsored by Teresa Heskett, go head-to-head for the title of 2023 Miss Lincoln Riding Club.

Queen contestants must reach the age of 19 on or before the first day of pageant, and not attain the age of 27 as of the first day of pageant competition.

Junior Queen Candidates

Two cowgirls also threw their hats in the race for junior queen, Racelyn Drummond, sponsored by Lindon & Germaine Morris, and Charley Childers, sponsored by Goshen Riding Club.

Junior queen contestants must reach the age of 13 on or before the first day of pageant and not attain the age of 19 as of the first day of pageant competition.

Princess Candidates

The Princess competition drew four candidates, Sage Wilf, sponsored by Wilf"s Cleburne County Livestock Auction; Paisely Teague, sponsored by Realty Mart; Reece Shelley, sponsored by LS6 Construction; and Dustee Jones, sponsored by 3 Bar S Quarter Horse Ranch.

Princess contestants must reach the age of 8 on or before the first day of pageant and not attain the age of 13 as of the first day of pageant competition

Little Miss Candidates

Four junior cowgirls aspire to become Little Miss, Cheyanne Smith, sponsored by The Crazey Flying S Cowboy Corgis; Eva Hartgrave, sponsored by R Family Farm; Savannah Thorpe, sponsored by LKT Dynasty & IShine Home Services; and Phoebe Virgin, sponsored by Buddy's Wrecker Service & Branch Creek Western Riding Academy.

Little Miss must reach the age of 4 on or before the first day of pageant and not attain the age of 8 as of the first day of pageant competition.

Coronation of 2023 Miss Lincoln Riding Club, Junior Miss LRC, LRC Princess and LRC Little Miss will take place during Saturday's final performance of the 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo. Awards will be presented and a score spread sheet posted on the clubhouse wall immediately following the coronation.

Judges are selected by the royalty chairperson, based on their rodeo queen knowledge and reputation in the rodeo queen industry.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/The Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo royalty pageant has evolved into a world class event under the direction of Sherry Smith and the royalty committee. This year's pageant kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Possum Holler Boutique at Morrow with the speech and modeling competition.

