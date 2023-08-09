Mutton buster

Mark Humphrey Enterprise-Leader/Jeremy Collins, of Lincoln, carries his son, Klay, out of the Lincoln Riding Club Arena after Klay participated in mutton busting on Aug. 11, 2022, during the 69th annual Lincoln Rodeo. They were among many families enjoying the rodeo.

Mark Humphrey Enterprise-Leader/Jeremy Collins, of Lincoln, carries his son, Klay, out of the Lincoln Riding Club Arena after Klay participated in mutton busting on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, during the 69th annual Lincoln Rodeo. Klay turned three in October. They were among many families enjoying the rodeo.

70TH ANNUAL LINCOLN RODEO SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Aug. 9

8 p.m. -- Lincoln Square -- Street Dance featuring Johnny Dale Roberts.

Thursday, Aug. 10

4-5:30 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- Kid's Rodeo

7 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- Mutton busting

7:30 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- Stick Horse Grand Entry

8 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- First performance 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo

Friday, Aug. 11

7 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- Mutton busting

7:30 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- Stick Horse Grand Entry

8 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- Second performance 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo

Saturday, Aug. 12

4 p.m. -- Lincoln Middle School, parade lineup

4:30 p.m. -- Lincoln Square -- 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo parade

7 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- Mutton busting

7:30 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- Stick Horse Grand Entry

8 p.m. -- Lincoln Riding Club Arena -- Final performance 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo

