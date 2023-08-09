Numbers low for seventh grade

LINCOLN -- Attention all incoming Lincoln seventh grade boys, there's a sure-fire way to cast off boredom by becoming part of something bigger than oneself by joining the football program.

The Wolves need more seventh graders to come out this year, and head football coach Reed Mendoza consistently presents the opportunity

"Really, they should all know. We spend the spring [working on that]. We make three or four trips to the middle school and involve all the sixth grade boys, the incoming seventh graders," Mendoza said. "We'll pick some more up when school starts, but we'd love to have them now because even today [Monday, July 31, first day of training camp], they learned a lot."

Mendoza has a simple, straight forward message for the community.

"Every day that someone's not there, they just fall further and further behind, but we want them [to come out for football]. We want them to have participation and we want to continue to build," Mendoza said.

A week later on Monday, Aug. 7, the seventh graders numbered seven at practice. Coaches know those numbers need to at least double. With 11 players on the field at all times, having some reserves allows coaches to put fresh legs in at times.

"We just need some more boys to come out. I love playing football," said Harley Mclavy, who plays quarterback. "It's fun 'cause you catch the ball, you receive the ball, make touchdowns and just have fun."

One of Lincoln's football legends, Ryan Holcomb, began his career by going out for football in the seventh grade. He never played before, but by the time he was a senior, Holcomb was transformed from a shy, autistic boy, barely weighing 100 pounds, into a capable defensive back. He intercepted a pass on the final play of Lincoln's 71-0 school record victory at Dover, and ran the ball back 20 yards to win "Defensive player of the game" honors -- forever etching his name into the memories of Wolves' fans.