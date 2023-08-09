OPINION: Laws broken, charges filed, trial held, man jailed

I have held off a long while on writing about the Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette saga.

It has been and will continue to be a sad saga for a retired Memphis firefighter, who had been living in relative obscurity in Northwest Arkansas until Jan. 6, 2021.

His personal bravado and outright contempt for the law (like many hundred others on that day) has now “come home to roost” as he checked in a federal prison lockup in south Louisiana to serve 4½ years for his foolish and illegal actions.

The state’s largest newspaper, in an editorial this past week, perhaps, said it best: “It’s not a thing to celebrate, the fact that a man must go to prison. But once upon a time the vast majority of people in the United States believed that lawbreakers deserved their punishment.”

And so did a jury of Barnett’s peers in a Washington, D.C. courtroom last fall.

The D.C. jury convicted him of several crimes stemming from his participation and actual on-camera proof of his misdeeds and outrageous, pompous behavior beamed on television, during the riot and destruction of tax-payer property in the U.S. Capitol building.

It was, to me, a risk Barnett took, like most criminals operating outside of their homebase.

He ran the risk of the people in the District of Columbia, not wanting his antics to be seen as “harmless and nonviolent.”

I seriously doubt that a jury of his peers back here in NW Arkansas would have seen it any differently, if Barnett and some of his like-minded pals stormed the John Paul Hammerschmidt federal building in Fayetteville in a protest of the United States government and the most recent presidential election.

Let me say that once more with a little bit of clarity.

I seriously doubt that a jury of Barnett’s peers back here in NWA would have seen his actions any differently if he and his pals had stormed the federal building in Fayetteville (or Harrison, Fort Smith, Batesville, Little Rock, Pine Bluff or El Dorado) as a riot-induced mob, disobeying federal employees at the facility, and then harming, injuring, and causing the death of those employees. As a part of the mob, he pushed his way into a secure federal office or judge’s chambers to plant his foot on the desk and steal a piece of mail, leaving a 25-cent piece as payment.

What a bit of bravado I’ll bet he regrets today.

I will allege then Barnett disposed of a “stun” stick — a weapon he legally and rightly owned under the Second Amendment — and took into the prohibited Capitol area. He also disabled his cellphone and snuck back home to Arkansas days later, avoiding authorities trying to track him down.

Unlike many of the Jan. 6 rioters, Barnett bragged openly on national TV where he was and how contemptuous he was of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a U.S. Congressman from California.

And like many who ventured to Washington D.C. that day, and in a frenzied mob, stormed the U.S. capitol building, Barnett has been charged, tried and sentenced for his actions.

He has also, it would seem, bankrupted himself and his household. He will serve the next 4½ years in a federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana, a medium security unit. It is unknown what, if any work program, he will find there.

Readers will remember Barnett, as the mob entered the Capitol, was photographed smiling and mugging for the camera. He was so excited to enter a restricted area that day, he left his United States flag he carried on the march behind in the office.

These jurors, after hearing the evidence that he interfered with law enforcement and other crimes, decided 4½ years was deserved.

Jan. 6 was an attack on Congress and our constitutional form of government.

No matter how dismissive Barnett and others are about the serious nature of their actions, those actions cannot go without repercussions.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.