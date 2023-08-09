Prairie Grove School Board approves new SRO position

PRAIRIE GROVE — Prairie Grove School Board wants a school resource officer on every campus and took steps toward that goal last week.

In a special meeting Aug. 4 that lasted only 1 minute and 14 seconds, the School Board approved a recommendation from Superintendent Lance Campbell to hire a fourth school resource officer for the middle school.

“There will be no sharing at that point,” Campbell told board members.

The recommendation now goes to Prairie Grove City Council. The school pays 75% of the SRO salaries and benefits, and the city chips in the rest, 25%.

Campbell on Friday said the school district would be more comfortable not having its SROs split time going back and forth to the different campuses. Presently, the district has three resource officers for its four school buildings, elementary, middle school, junior high and high school.

“We believe in today’s world, it is a non-negotiable to meet those needs,” Campbell said.

He said the administration had already been discussing a fourth SRO before he started as superintendent in Prairie Grove on July 1. Campbell comes to Prairie Grove from Texas and he noted that Texas is pushing safety at its schools because of tragedies that have occurred in that state.

“The board is wanting it and from my experiences, I felt it is the right time to recommend it to the board,” Campbell said. “District leadership met about it and felt sharing (an SRO) was not our priority but an SRO for each campus.”

Mayor David Faulk on Friday said the city council will discuss the school’s request at its Aug. 21 meeting. He was not sure if it would be a talking point at first or if he would be prepared to make a recommendation to create a new SRO position in the police department based on the current budget.

Faulk said he knew school officials were discussing a fourth SRO but the original thought was the officer would start with the schools in January, not at the first of the school year. The city’s fiscal year runs January-December, whereas the school’s fiscal year goes from July to June.

If there is some leeway in the city’s participation at first because of budgeting, Campbell said the school board is committed to making sure the district is able to provide for a new officer.

In other action, the board accepted resignations from Rachael Smith, Missy Shrum, Andrea Landrum and Kayla Easterling. It approved hiring staff that included Lockert Chambers as transportation and maintenance supervisor; Elizabeth Hodoway, junior high teacher; and paraprofessionals Marcus Orona, Kelli Skelton and Tammy Barnes. Tonya Curtsinger was named pre-K coordinator.



