Police report

FARMINGTON

Brian Peterson, 44, of West Fork, was cited July 2 in connection with possessing an instrument of crime.

Christopher Montgomery, 37, of Farmington, was arrested July 5 in connection with DWI, improper land change.

Ricky Hernandez, 31, of Siloam Springs, was arrested July 9 in connection with with public intoxication.

Flora Thomas, 48, of Farmington, was arrested July July 11 in connection with public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Carlos Van Brunt, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 13 in connection with DWI, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance.

Christopher Neal, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 16 in connection with with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, no turn signal, left of center.

Joanna Gilliam, 51, of Farmington, was arrested July 17 in connection with theft of property.

Victor Sanchez, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 19 in connection with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Marshen McComb, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 19 in connection with shoplifting.

Matthew Mullins, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 21 in connection with DWI, violation of implied consent.

Constance Romero, 52, of Farmington, was arrested July 23 in connection with forgery.

Robert McCully, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 26 in connection with theft of property, fleeing, obstructing government operations, criminal mischief, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an instrument of crime.

Wyatt Holst-Braswell, 22, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 26 in connection with theft of property, fleeing, obstructing government operations, criminal mischief, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an instrument of crime.

Crystal Worth, 40, of Farmington, was arrested July 27 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Alexis Garcia, 30, of Springdale, was arrested July 29 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Gary Blackburn, 39, of Springdale, was arrested July 28 in connection with fleeing, multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, criminal mischief.

Yecenia Olguin, 46, of Farmington, was arrested Aug. 2 in connection with driving on suspended license, possession instrument of crime.

Alyssa Brockman, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Aug. 3 in connection with assault on a family or household member, harassing communications, terroristic threatening.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Carlos Vanbrunt-Hamilton, 22, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 29 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license.

Matthew Jackson, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 28 in connection with unlawful distribution of sexual images, harassing communications.

James Walters, 61, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 29 in connection with driving on a suspended license for DWI.

Joseph Gladson, 54, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 26 in connection with DWI, fleeing, resisting arrest, speeding, open container, refusal to submit.

Alexia Sage, 35, of PG, was arrested July 29 in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor, speeding, no driver's license, no insurance.

Patrick Franklin, 18, of PG, was arrested July 29 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a fradulent ID, open container.

Ethan Fox, 18, of PG, was arrested July 25 in connection with DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, no proof of insurance.

Jerrett Snodgrass, 38, of Fayetteville, was cited July 30 in connection with driving on suspended license, violation of interlock device, no vehicle license, no insurance.

Joshua Weber, 21, of Lincoln, was arrested Aug. 2 in connection with domestic battery third degree.