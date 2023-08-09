Princess right at home in rodeo

LINCOLN -- For Nadalee Goedereis, winning the 2022 Lincoln Riding Club Princess title fits in perfectly with her ambitions as a cowgirl.

Serving as the junior queen has provided Nadalee with a stepping stone to her future in rodeo.

This 13-year-old daughter of Nick and Lauren Goedereis feels right at home in the rodeo. She was born and raised on a cattle ranch where she and her family raise Brangus cattle, in the little town of Watts, Okla.

Nadalee is the oldest of four kids. She has a 14-year-old cow named "Moo Moo" that loves to cuddle.

When Nadalee is not playing with cows, she can be found spending her time barrel racing, training horses, hunting, fishing, roping or hanging out with family and friends.

Nadalee spent most of her summer volunteering at horse camps teaching kids how to ride and horse safety and, "most importantly," encouraging them to follow their dreams.

Nadalee recently started breakaway roping and hopes to start goat tying soon. She loves history and adventure and her favorite class in school is Speech and Debate, which serves her well in the speech and modeling aspects of a rodeo queen pageant.

Nadalee hopes someday to be a professional barrel racer and stay in the rodeo industry forever alongside her role models.