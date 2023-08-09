Reigning queen studies professional marketing

LINCOLN -- Reigning Miss Lincoln Riding Club Katlyn Collins, 21, hails from just down the road a bit into Madison County at Hindsville.

Collins is well aware of challenges smaller communities face because with the widening of U.S. 412, which extended it as a four-lane highway from Springdale to Huntsville in 2007, the new routing of the main thoroughfare going east from Springdale towards Harrison and Branson, Mo., now bypasses town completely.

She is the daughter of Floybob and Tammy Cartmell. Collins has one younger brother, Austin Collins. Collins currently attends John Brown University at Siloam Springs where she's working on her bachelor's degree in Integrated Marketing and Communications.

The JBU website promotes that major with two short sentences, "Stories sell. Learn how to tell them," a skill set that goes hand in hand with promoting what just may be the most patriotic sport in America as a rodeo queen. JBU packages the major as learning a "unique combination of marketing, communications, graphic design and data analytics."

By acquiring these skills, Collins expects to create a cohesive message that resonates with rodeo fans, carry out influential rodeo promotion in her duties as a rodeo queen, then be able to look back and gauge her own effectiveness.

Collins plans to further her school career by getting her MBA. When she isn't rodeoing, Collins can be found riding her horse, spending time with her family and friends, and reading. She loves to travel and meet new people from all around the world. She hopes to be a light and make an impact on this world. She loves to try new things and experience life.