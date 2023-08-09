RELIGION: Gentleness with Compassion

In 1989 I worked for a man named Bill at a national scientific laboratory. One of our projects was building an apparatus that would measure electrical activity in the brain. After I built the components, I had to cool the electrical coils with liquid helium. The oscillating electrical activity in the brain is measured in the millionths of volts called microvolts, so we also needed to know the precise atmospheric pressure to get the proper reading.

"Okay Gene, what's the atmospheric pressure?"

"We know the temperature, it's a sunny day, very low breeze, no storms near- by or developing, and we are at 7400 feet altitude. I think the pressure is 11.20 psi."

Bill was 82 years old, was a mathematical genius, and as a sophomore at Oxford in 1925, had been an assistant professor in the advanced math department. Mathematical equations rolled off his tongue as easily as he breathed. As for me, math was not my forté.

Bill thought about it and said, "You don't know that. You need to call the experts and they will tell you."

For the next several hours, I called experts in Denver, Boston, London, Berlin, San Francisco, and Seattle. I suppose the scientists with the knowledge had a day off, because no one could tell me. I finally called Denver again, and voilà! The man with the information answered the phone.

"Bill, the answer just arrived. Our atmospheric pressure right now is 11.18 psi, but that will change as the temperature rises or lowers."

"Very good, Gene, but how did you come up with 11.20? You were off by only .02 psi and nobody guesses that closely. I'm amazed."

That changed Bill's and my relationship from merely professional to personal, and he learned to respect my "guesses" of information as well as my views of life.

Within the next two years, Bill's memory began to fade and at times we "found" him in the distant past. That's when he had to fully retire, and I visited him and his wife at least once a week.

One day as I knocked on the door ......

"Gene, come on in. Bill's gone again and I can't communicate with him! He's in his office."

Standing at the open office door, I knocked.

"Yes?"

Looking at his face and determining his mindset, "Sergeant Linzey reporting for duty, sir."

"Did you forget that I gave you a promotion?"

"Pardon me, sir. Lieutenant Linzey reporting for duty, sir."

"What's the report?"

At that point, I needed to know where he was in history.

"What battle are we in, sir?"

"The Bulge."

I had studied the Battle of the Bulge several times, so I picked out a portion that I could easily summarize and gave Bill a report. Studying his face as I was talking, I saw his eyes change from an army colonel demanding a battle report to those of a gentle 84-year-old friend.

"Gene, when did you get here? It's so good to see you."

"I just got here, brother Bill. Do you have any coffee?" And I continued my visit for another half hour – and two cups of his good coffee.

As I was leaving, his wife asked in exasperation, "How in the world do you do that?"

"I find out where he is and join him. Then I walk with him until he comes back to the present."

"I can't do that! He's so irritating! Why can't he keep control of his mind?"

I couldn't answer that, but I've never forgotten that visit because it taught me how the Lord deals with us.

Whether we are a devoted follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, an adherent of another religion, an agnostic, atheist, or one who hates God, the Lord will join us, walk with us as He tries to teach us, and if we cooperate with Him, He will lead us to where He wants us to go.

God doesn't get exasperated with us. He loves us and desires for us to learn to know Him. If "our eyes change" and we realize where we are, God will guide us with gentleness and compassion. We might not understand everything that's going on, but God will give us wisdom, peace of mind, and mental strength to endure the storms of life.

I understood Bill's physical and mental plight, but God understands us infinitely more, and paved the way for us to live with Him forever. He's just waiting for us to respond to Him.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, speaker, and Community Chaplain. Send comments and questions to [email protected].