Restaurant Inspections

July 25

American Drive-In

303 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Priority violations: An employee placed a bun with bare hands. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: The toilet tank is missing the lid. Permit expired 06/30/2023.

La Villa Mexican Restaurant

111 Bean St., Lincoln.

Priority violations: In the outdoor walk-in, bags of cut lettuce were at 53 degrees and milk was at 50 degrees. In the indoor walk-in, whole muscle raw beef was at 48 degrees, cooked chicken was at 48 degrees, red sauce was at 49 degrees and jalapenos were at 47 degrees. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: None.

Lincoln Senior Activity Center

116 E. Park St., Lincoln.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Sanitizer bucket was less than 150 ppm quat.

Simple Simon's Pizza

308 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Priority violations: In the walk-in, ranch dressing was at 54 degrees and BBQ sauce was at 57 degrees. One package of Farm & Ranch use rodenticide was present and one container of residential insecticide was present. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There was a pizza box being used as a barrier for a gap at the window A/C unit.

July 26

Jim's Razorback Pizza

207 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove. Priority violations: Ranch cups in the front register fridge were at 45 degrees. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: An employee was wearing a wristwatch and a ring that was not a plain band.

Magnolia Coffee House

151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Kolaches were not marked with time taken from temperature control. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: McDonald's, 207 W. Main St., Farmington.