Riding club rolls out barrel of fun

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo rolls out a barrel of fun to celebrate its 70th year with three nights of action, Aug. 10-12, at the LRC Arena, 1205 W. Pridemore Drive.

A kid's rodeo, added last year proved extremely popular, and returns again on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the LRC Arena, giving youngsters a chance to engage in stickhorse timed events such as barrel racing and pole bending.

There's a goat ribbon pull, roping dummies, and horseback rides led by rodeo queens plus a bouncy house and face painting.

The 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo carries sanctioning by the ACRA, IPRA and ARA, and generally draws some of the top contenders seeking to pick up some prize money to help their standings for each association.

Lincoln Riding Club board member Sherry Smith haa been involved with putting on the rodeo on and off over the last 20 years. She recalls conversations with the late J.R. McCratic, who passed at 91 years of age on Feb. 28, 2022.

McCratic was one of the founders of the rodeo 70 years ago and Smith remembers him talking about when the first post holes were dug at the arena. The original vision for the event set the foundation as the rodeo continues to evolve.

"We've made some major changes," Smith said.

A new announcer's booth was built with a local construction man, Bud Remington, of Lincoln handing the project. A new sign with a fresh logo look advertises the arena to motorists passing by on U.S. 62. A new top has been put on the outdoor concession stand, and the interior of the restrooms sport a nice western look.

"There are new wooden stall doors in the bathrooms. They look beautiful, and it looks like barn doors," Smith said. "The Lincoln Riding Club members have done an amazing job."

Floyd Reed, broker for Realty Mart, one of the rodeo's sponsors, said he's pleased with the turnouts at Lincoln and rodeos in the surrounding area.

"We, as a rodeo community, have packed record attendances in Stilwell, Okla., Colcord, Okla. and Lincoln the two years," Reed said. "It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun."

Smith works as hard as anybody, but finds running the pageant the way she feels is appropriate takes up most of her time and she's thankful for younger members of the Lincoln Riding Club, who fulfill all the other operations it takes to run a rodeo.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids, ages 6-10. Thursday, Aug. 10 is family night with kids' admission $3 while military and first responders get in for $5 with proper identification. There's a free kid's rodeo Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the arena. Sign-ups for the kid's rodeo start at 4:30 p.m.

Big Horn Rodeo Company is back as the stock contractor $6,750 added money to up the stakes. Locals compete within an extended local radius. Junior barrels feature competitors 15 and under while pee wee barrels are 8 and under.

Mutton bustin' will be held nightly with buckles awarded to the top two each night. The age category is 6 and under with a $20 cash entry fee. Signup is at 6:30 p.m. with competition beginning at 7 p.m., followed by a stick horse grand entry at 7:30 p.m. The grand entry starts at 8 p.m. Official rodeo dress is required.

Lincoln Riding Club is excited to have announcer Brett Wellden back again this year, along with rodeo clown, Colten Ulmer, who endeavors to bring high energy entertainment, mixing in a little old school comedy into his act. Fan favorite Sophia Duch brings her trick riding performances back to the 2023 event.

The LRC mounted drill team, "The Regulators," will perform, and among the guest royalty in attendance will be Miss Teen Rodeo 2023-24 Anna Leigh Pilkington, 17, of Somerville, Ala., Miss Rodeo Arkansas 2023 Abigail Benz, of Fort Smith, Miss Siloam Springs Rodeo 2023 Samantha Berry, and former Little Miss Lincoln Riding Club Mattie Swint, current Miss Rodeo Arkansas Princess

The rodeo parade will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 with a lineup at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School followed by the parade around the Lincoln Square at 4:30 p.m.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Steer wrestling, one of rodeo's more daring events, returns with the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo this week.Three performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Thrilling bronc riding action like this from last year led the ACRA to name the Lincoln Rodeo as its "Small Outdoor Rodeo of the Year" for 2022. The 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo gets underway Thursday with a kid's rodeo at 4 p.m., followed by mutton busting at 7 p.m., the stick horse grand entry at 7:30 p.m. and the grand entry at 8 p.m.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Cowgirls get opportunities to make fashion statements during the Lincoln Riding Club royalty pageant. This year's contestants will be introduced at 6:30 p.m. prior to the street dance at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lincoln Square.

