Small Outdoor Rodeo of Year for 2022

LINCOLN -- Last year the American Cowboys Rodeo Association named Lincoln Rodeo as their "Small Outdoor Rodeo of the Year" and presented LRC members with a buckle during the ACRA Finals.

The annual event celebrates its 70th anniversary this year while maintaining traditional American values.

"We still pray before every rodeo. We still salute the United States' flag. We still start every rodeo with the National Anthem. When you have an industry that does that, the true Americans will support that," said long time Lincoln Riding Club board member Sherry Smith.

The annual street dance downtown on the Lincoln Square kicks things off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with Johnny Dale Roberts and his live band performing. The dance soundtrack reverberates throughout the town, but some of the folks closely associated with the event start getting the word out way before the first drum beat and guitar riff livens up the square.

Floyd Reed, broker for Realty Mart, said his organization takes a pro-active approach in promoting the rodeo as one of its sponsors.

"As always we're heavily-involved with the Lincoln Rodeo," Reed said. "Our game plan is to promote awareness of the rodeo prior to the rodeo so that people get in the mood to go to the rodeo before it actually starts."

Reed prefers a strategy of getting people motivated to attend by sharpening their awareness that it's coming to town, rather than telling them it was here after the performance dates have passed.

According to Smith sponsorships keep growing.

"We've been able to retain our long time sponsors while new sponsors come on board. We don't even have to ask them. They contact us and say they want to support our rodeo," Smith said. "The last three years it's been unreal what people see coming into our rodeo with the increase in sponsorships."

Realty Mart staffs a booth and hands out free t-shirts, custom made specific to each rodeo that are dated, a contribution stemming from Reed's childhood experience when he grew up in a household where there wasn't a lot of money.

"It's not fun being the kid, who didn't get the shirt at the rodeo, circus, zoo or whatever, so we do our best to make sure each kid can have a rodeo shirt and take part of the rodeo home with them. Mom and dad don't have to buy them," Reed said. "Some kids hang them up on their wall as a trophy and have two to three years of rodeo shirts hanging there."

The royalty pageant will be ongoing throughout the rodeo week to select a Miss Lincoln Riding Club (queen), Junior Miss Lincoln Riding Club (junior queen), Lincoln Riding Club Princess and Little Miss. Due to a lack of interest, the Little Mister title has been discontinued. Three professional judges from out-of-state will choose the winners.

The new royalty will be crowned during the final performance of the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo on Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A rodeo operation requires a large supporting cast to pull off, including judges and younger family members helping clear the arena of stock after each event.

