Soggy Doggy Pool Party set for Aug. 19

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After taking a break for three years because of covid-19, Friends of Prairie Grove Pound is once again hosting its Soggy Doggy Pool Party at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park.

This year's pool party is dedicated to the memory of Lesa Lyle Bement, who was one of the founders of the Friends' organization and a tireless advocate for the animals of Prairie Grove.

Bement passed away Oct. 30, 2022. She is remembered as a champion of all animals and one never to turn away a homeless animal. Bement spent countless hours helping to raise money for the Prairie Grove Pound and to provide low-cost spay and neuter cat clinics for the community.

Bement was one of the first recipients to receive the city's Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award, created in memory of her father, Buddy Lyle. The award is given to recognize volunteerism in Prairie Grove. Bement's mother, Pat Lyle, received an award the same year.

Sharon Glover, who also founded Friends of PG Pound along with her husband, Jim, said dedicating the dog pool party to Bement is the right thing to do.

The first dog pool party, held in 2013, was Bement's idea.

"We all loved her," Glover said.

This year's Soggy Doggy Pool Party will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19. Cost is $10/dog and all dogs must be spayed/neutered, current on shots and older than six months.

Humans are free but are not allowed to swim in the pool.

Concessions will be available, as well as the opportunity to buy tickets for items being raffled. An artist creating caricatures of the dogs also will be at the event.

Glover said the pool party is a fun time for dogs and humans.

"It's unique and is absolutely fun to watch the dogs play and have fun," Glover said. "Now, we have a splash pad. I can't wait to see dogs have great fun at the splash pad."

The pool party is a fundraiser for Friends of PG Pound to help with vet bills and other costs at the pound and the cat clinics.

Other sponsors for the event are Subaru of Fayetteville (presenting sponsor), Dog Party USA, PG Telco, Arvest Bank, Legends Realty, Bailey Family Automotive, Coca-Cola and Animal League of Washington County.