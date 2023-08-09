Sports Brief

FARMINGTON

The Cardinal junior high and varsity football teams will scrimmage against Van Buren on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Cardinal Stadium. The junior high gets underway t 6 pm. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.

LINCOLN

Golf Sponsors Needed

Lincoln's high school golf team is looking for hole sponsors for their home matches. Contact coach Justin Bounds via email at [email protected] for more information.

Meet The Wolves

The fall edition of "Meet the Wolves" introduces Lincoln's athletic teams to the public on Friday, Aug. 11 at Wolfpack Stadium. The golf, cross country and volleyball teams, along with Lincoln football teams from pee wee to seventh grade to junior high and varsity will be introduced, followed by scrimmages. There will be food and drinks at 5:30 p.m. Admission is a monetary donation or towel.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Black And Gold Volleyball

Prairie Grove will host its annual pre-season volleyball scrimmage known as the Black and Gold game on Thursday, Aug. 10. The junior high scrimmage will start at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity.

Black And Gold Football

Prairie Grove will host its annual pre-season football scrimmage and pie auction during the Black and Gold game on Friday, Aug. 11. The junior high scrimmage will start at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity.