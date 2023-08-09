The Bluebird opens in downtown Prairie Grove





PRAIRIE GROVE — The newest vintage and antique store in downtown Prairie Grove is a shop called The Bluebird, owned by Paula Ritchey of Prairie Grove; her brother, Chris Talbert of Greentop, Mo.; and sister, Patti Talbert, of Hannibal, Mo.

The Bluebird opened June 1 and held a grand opening, along with a ribbon cutting by Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce, on July 14.

The shop is located at 111 E. Buchanan St., and hours are 12-5 p.m., Wednesday/Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Friday/Saturday; 12-5 p.m., Sunday.

Chris Talbert said he and Patti learned about Prairie Grove through their older sister, who is retired here from the U.S. Air Force. He had visited here before and when the building became available, it opened some doors and “just seemed right for us.”

Patti already had picked out the name The Bluebird for a future event center or wedding venue but when they decided to open the store, Chris Talbert said his sister thought the siblings should go ahead and use the name for their new business.

They also created a company, called Sweet Harmony, LLC, and this name comes from the church they attended growing up, New Harmony Freewill Baptist Church.

The Bluebird is located in the building that once housed Cuttin’ Up Studio and More, owned by Sarea Birmingham, Harmony Strode and Bonnie Clark. The building is owned by Brad Smith of Prairie Grove.

Chris said the store offers “antique, vintage and more.” It has five vendors and they are looking for more vendors. In all, the building has about 2,700 square feet and Chris said they are using every bit of space they can, either for vendors or storage.

Chris and his sisters look for new items for their store at garage sales, estate sales and auctions. One of their sources is a woman from Rosebud, Mo., who is able to reach out across the country and purchase larger pieces of furniture.

For now, they are helping each other out and rotating schedules since two of the siblings live out of state. Chris helps his parents on their farm after living in Texas for 24 years. His sister works with Northeast Missouri Drug Task Force.

He said the siblings have received a lot of support from the downtown businesses and he was especially impressed with the turnout for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

“It’s exciting,” Chris said. “You get to meet so many people who come in on a daily basis. I enjoy sitting here and talking to them. All of the vendors up and down the street are very personable and we’ve grown to know them, as well.”





Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The Bluebird, a new shop in downtown Prairie Grove, presently has five vendors with space for more. This is the corner that can be viewed coming in the backdoor of the store.

The logo for The Bluebird, a new antique/vintage store in downtown Prairie Grove.



Submitted photo Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Bluebird in downtown Prairie Grove on July 14. The new store is opened by siblings, Paula Ritchey, Chris Talbert and Patti Talbert.





