WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 9, 2023

Photos: Cooksey, Gifford, Gleich

Kathern Kay Cooksey

Kathern Kay Cooksey, 77, a resident of West Fork, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Fayetteville. She was born July 17, 1946, in Fairview, Okla., the daughter of Clifford and Francis Lorean (Alsup) Ake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, CD Ake; stepfather, Jack Cunningham; and the father of her children, James Cooksey.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Genz and husband Jerry; one son, Lance Cooksey; one brother, Russell Ake; grandchildren, Cassandra Lane Julich and husband Cody, Taylor Ryan Genz and wife Samantha, Logan Eric Genz and wife Jill; great-grandchildren, Bladen Lee Tucker, Harleigh Monroe Genz, Hunter Lane Genz, Stetson James Genz, Stryker Barrett Genz, Makayla Ann Julich, Holden Jo Julich, Dean McCoy Genz, Whit Logan Genz.

The family held a memorial service August 6 at Bugscuffle Church in Bugscuffle, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bugscuffle Cemetery 21957 Bugscuffle Rd. West Fork, Arkansas 72774

Gladys Ruth Kezele Gifford

Gladys Ruth (Hollingsworth) Kezele Gifford, age 93, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born April 6, 1930, in Delaney, Arkansas, the daughter of Al and Nancy (Massie) Hollingsworth.

Gladys was a Christian and attended Greenland Freewill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Ed J. Kezele and Bill Gifford; her parents; one son, David Allen Kezele; one daughter, Emma Dean Kezele; three brothers, Franklin Hollingsworth, Henry Hollingsworth and Jim Hollingsworth; one sister, Blanche Hollingsworth O'Conner; and one stepdaughter, Betty Gifford Sisemore.

Survivors include her son, Tim Kezele and wife JoAna; granddaughter, Katrina Kezele; grandson, Kristian Kezele; step-daughter, Brenda Dobbs; two brothers, Orville "Pete" Hollingsworth and wife Jobell, and Freddy Hollingsworth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held August 7, 2023, at Greenland Freewill Baptist Church in Greenland, Arkansas. Burial followed in Fairview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Billie Ruth Gleich

Billie Ruth Gleich, age 87, a resident of Prairie Grove, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Prairie Grove Health and Rehab in Prairie Grove. She was born September 17, 1935. in Henryetta, Okla., the daughter of Jessie and Bessie (Dickey) Bateman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Matthew Gleich, her parents, two daughters, Carol Wilkins and Maryjean Murphree, and one son-in-law, Paul Magee.

Survivors include one son, Edward and wife Myong Gleich of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; three daughters, Monica Magee of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Pat Ogle and husband Joe of Bee Branch, Arkansas and Carleen Arinello and husband Dennis of Smithfield, Virginia; two sons-in-law, David Murphree and Jim Wilkins both of Bee Branch, Arkansas; 11 grandchildren, Keri, Michael, Delores, Amanda, Josie, Briannon, Kyle, Bryan, Dennis, Sara, and Megan; 19 great-grandchildren, Alexa, Allison, Kaitlyn, Joshua, Jonathon, William, Nathan, Jordan, Baylee, Sydni, Easton, Riley, Emma, Avrie, William Kade, Jaxson, Sadie, Sloan and Hudson; and three great-great-grandchildren, Mathias, Adeline, and Elizabeth.

Funeral service was held Aug. 8, 2023, at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Marilyn Minnie Wick

Marilyn Minnie Wick, age 84, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born July 27, 1939, in St. Peter, Minnesota, the daughter of Ralph and Mildred (Miller) Wick.

Marilyn grew up in Le Center, Minnesota. After graduating from high school, she attended Mankato State University and went on to teach Home Ec in Spring Valley, Minnesota, Red Wing, Minnesota, and Henderson, Minnesota. After retiring, she moved to Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Wayne Wick and Edward Wick and his wife Helen, one sister, Nadine Findahl and her husband Norman, and two nieces.

Survivors include one sister, Nona Wick of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; two brothers, Bruce Wick and his wife Lorraine of Waseca, Minnesota, and Larry Wick and his wife Jan of Elk River, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Deirdre Wick of Canyon Lake, Texas; her long-time friend, Lorraine Wetzel of Prairie Grove; and many nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove.

The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center, Minnesota, with the funeral service starting at 3 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenwood Union Cemetery in Le Center, Minnesota.

