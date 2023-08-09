What’s Happening

CANE HILL

OZARKS BUG CRAWL

Historic Cane Hill is hosting the second annual Ozarks Bug Crawl, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at Historic Cane Hill College, off Highway 45. Participants will act as teams to collect bugs on the grounds and trails of Historic Cane Hill. Teams will be given information and materials needed to participate. It is free but people are asked to register at www.historicanehillar.org/events.

FARMINGTON

LINCOLN

REVIVAL FUNDRAISER

Revived Ministries will be selling barbeque biscuit plates to help with expenses for a revival they are conducting at Lincoln. The plate sale will be at Appletown on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. until dark or while supplies last.

REVIVAL

Revived Ministries will hold a revival at the Worship Center, 108 N. Carter Ave., in Lincoln at 7 p.m. nightly from Aug. 13-18.