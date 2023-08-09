Where are you, Scooby Doo? Maybe Cardinal Stadium

The 2023 marching show for Farmington High Band will take spectators back to 1969 and the hit cartoon show, “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!”

Jim Spillars, senior high band director, said the show will feature the main theme song from the popular mystery series.

Other pieces in the show will be “Pretty Mary Sunlight,” which has a country rock sound to it as sung by Jerry Reed, and “Daydream Believer,” a swing tune sung by Davy Jones with the Monkees.

Spillars is assisted by band directors Todd Mitchell and Jason Edwards. Vesta Proffitt directs the colorguard, and this year, she will be assisted by Farmington High 2023 graduate Joslyn Sexton, who is a member of the Arkansas Razorback Marching Band’s colorguard. Senior Deanna Lannutti is drum major for the 2023-24 school year.

Spillars said the high school band has 63 students on roll, up by 20 students from 2022-23. He said it has taken several years for the band enrollment to recover from covid and restrictions that came with covid for band programs across the state.

Other bands in the district also are up in numbers, according to Spillars. The junior high band has more than 95 students signed up, along with 75 students at the middle school.

“We’re finally seeing the recovery from our kids not being able to be in the band,” Spillars said. “We knew it would recover. We just had to get past the missed opportunities.”

The high school band had its pre-season camp past week, and Spillars said all directors “pushed hydration” because of the extreme temperatures. The camp included basic marching techniques and rehearsals.

“It’s shaping up to be a good season,” Spillars said.



