Cane Hill Harvest Festival returns Sept. 16

CANE. HILL – Historic Cane Hill will present the 2023 Harvest Festival on Sept. 16. This year marks the 36th anniversary of the Harvest Festival, making it one of the longest-running community events in Northwest Arkansas.

The Cane Hill Harvest Festival is held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., (breakfast begins at 7 a.m.) on the grounds of Cane Hill College, 14219 College Rd.(WC4762), Cane Hill, AR 72717.

Tickets to the festival are $5 for adults, kids ages 12 and under, free. Breakfast tickets at $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under. Bundled breakfast and festival admittance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at the entrance gate or may be purchased online at https://historiccanehillar.org/festival/. Parking is free.

The Harvest Festival offers visitors an experience combining history, Ozark culture, and a natural setting with modern amenities and entertainment. Visitors to the 2023 Festival can enjoy a country breakfast, food truck provisions, live music, an Arts and Eats market, sorghum pressing demonstrations, craft demonstrations, tours of historic buildings and a quilt show. New to the festival this year is the Kids Zone offering free face painting and activities from the Amazeum, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, the University of Arkansas Entomology Department, and more.

"Each year the Harvest Festival brings many old and new friends to our beautiful township to enjoy this wonderful annual event." said Vaness McKuin, Historic Cane Hill executive director. "We like to say that Historic Cane HIll is for the lifelong learners, the seekers and explorers, the creative and the curious. At the 2023 Festival, there will be something for everyone to learn or experience."

Historic Cane Hill is located just off Highway 45 in Cane Hill, in the beautiful Ozark Mountains, 20 miles west of Fayetteville and 41 miles east of Tahlequah, OK. For more information please contact Carly Squyres, festival coordinator at 479-824-4455, ext.1.