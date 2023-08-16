70th annual Lincoln Rodeo results

LINCOLN -- The action turned fast and furious at the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo last weekend.

The Lincoln Rodeo was sanctioned by the ACRA, IPRA and ARA with prize money counting in the standings for each association.

Big Horn Rodeo Company served as the stock contractor with this year's prize money totalling $30,899.70.

Several cowboys and cowgirls were in the money at Lincoln during Thursday's first go-round.

In bareback bronc riding, Lane Elsenpeter scored a 78-point ride to earn $452.52, while Trent Blackfox got 64 points and $301.68 in prize money.

Bull riding featured Dason Janes notching 81 points and $832.68 in winnings. Paycen Dennis was close behind with a 79-point ride and won $555.12.

In saddle bronc, Blane Stacy and Brody Harrison split the top money and took home $456.30 each with 78 point rides.

Five cowboys earned a payday in tie-down roping, Riley O'Rourke, 8.9, $799.74; Ben Piazza, 9.3, $666.45; Caddo

Lewallen, 9.4, $533.16; Calvin Johnson Jr., 11.6, $399.87; and Trent Creager, 12.1, $266.58.

Fans watching steer wrestling witnessed Brandon Sleeth take first with a quick 3.3 time, which won him $924.12. Casey Stone finished second in 3.4 and claimed $693.09 in prize money. Cody Doescher was third in 3.6 seconds and won $462.06. Wade Kunze also got under the 4 second mark with a 3.9 and earned $231.03.

In cowgirl barrel racing, Stephanie Joyner rode to first place in 16.399 seconds, which netted her $987.62. Carson Clayton placed second in 16.504 to win $817.34. Lauren Ross was third in 16.693 and took home $647.06. Shawnna Snow's time of 16.709 earned her $476.78. Yolanda Caldwell got in the money with a time of 16.725 for $306.50. D.J. Birdsong also racked up a payday in 16.753 to pocket $170.28.

Team roping came down to Cash Hendrick and Tyler Coleman topping the field with a time of 5.0 to rack up $1,072.98 each. Cody Bailey and Jake Pianalto placed second in 5.7 seconds and won $894.15 apiece. Adam Hubler and Cody Doescher came in third in 6.3 seconds to pocket $715.32 each. Brent Mibb and Griffin Passmore turned in a time of 6.4 for $536.49 apiece. Austin Gibson and Jordan Johnson finished in a tie with the team of Jesse Stipes and Casey Stipes. The 6.6 split gave them each a paycheck of $178.83.

Cowgirl breakaway roping saw a split between Baylee Lester and Laraye Stipes, who each recorded a 2.5 to earn $811.31 each. Ditto for Emily Long and Tamara Smith, tied for second place in 2.6 and winning $516.29 apiece. Sage McLain was third in 2.8 and won $295.02.

In steer Roping, Cole Patterson's time of 10.5 earned him a first place paycheck of $748.80. Kelton McMillen placed second in 12.2 seconds and claimed $561.60. Brad Prater came in third in 12.3 and took home $374.40. Dustin Bassett was fourth in 13.1 and won $187.20.

In Friday's second go-round, steer roping winners were Frank Pohlman, first with a time of 11.0, good for $748.80. Cole Patterson placed second in 11.8 and won $561.60. Zac Parrington and Brad Prater tied for third place with both cowboys recording an identical time of 12.3 and pocketing $280.80 each.

Saturday's third go-round featured more steer roping with Shay Walters topping the field with a time of 12.6, which earned him $748.80. Zac Parrington placed second in 12.7 seconds and won $561.60. Cole Patterson finished third in 13.0 seconds to win $374.40, while Troy Dingman's 13.2 second finish placed him fourth with a $187.20 paycheck.

Topping the average in steer roping was Cole Patterson with a cumulative of 35.3. That earned the cowboy $1,497.60, while Brad Prater placed second in the average at 38.7 to take home $1,123.20. Kelton McMillen came in third in the average at 41.7 and won $748.80. Zac Parrington placed fourth in the average at 47.2 to earn $374.40.

Lincoln Riding Club President Jimmy Jetton expressed thanks to the contributions from within the club to pull off another successful rodeo.

"All the board, they've all come together and really put in a 110 percent effort. Without them we couldn't have all this for sure," Jetton said. "It's not just one person, it's everybody combined who helps out and depending upon the weekend which board members are here, but most of the time they're all rotating in. If they're not able to be here, they're hands are in it somehow."