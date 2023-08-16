FARMINGTON -- When children walk into Farmington's new pre-K program, Director Angela Dooly wants them to feel like they are in a "family of friends."

That was Dooly's philosophy as a kindergarten teacher at Folsom Elementary in Farmington and she wants to continue the culture in the new pre-K program, located in the former Ledbetter Intermediate School on Double Springs Road.

Farmington will have three classes with 20 children. Each class has a lead teacher and a para-professional. Along with serving as director, Dooly also will be a lead teacher for one of the classes.

Dooly was working as a special education teaching aide when she realized she wanted to become a teacher and went back to school. She taught at Folsom for 11 years and decided to apply for the pre-K director positition when Farmington last year announced it would open a new program for the 2023-24 school year.

"I love this age, early childhood education," Dooly said. "I love having the opportunity to work with kids and giving them that foundation to get them ready for kindergarten."

The pre-K program is located in one hallway of the building and Farmington maintenance employees came in first to get the section ready for the 4-year-olds.

Stephanie Pinkerton, assistant superintendent, said workers painted walls and replaced ceiling tiles to update the building. The rooms have new cubbies and tables and chairs to fit younger children, as well as new pre-K furniture in the cafteria.

For outside time, children will have a sandbox to play in, playhouses, swings and a shade structure, along with lots of green space for just running around.

Dooly is especially excited about one new area for children on the playground, a pedal track that was designed and painted by the junior high EAST class. She said several observed Prairie Grove's pre-K program, saw its pedal track and knew they wanted one for Farmington. The children will ride tricycles around the track.

For safety, the hallway is secured with locked glass doors, requiring a fob for entry. Visitors will have to be buzzed into the hallway by a secretary.

Teachers and assistants have been hard at work this summer, preparing their rooms for a new year of learning. Coming into their rooms, children will see lots of bright colors, books, activity areas, toys, letters, numbers, all signaling a place that they can learn and have fun.

"We're the first introduction into Farmington schools," Dooly said. "I want it to be a positive experience. I want the children to love coming to school and love learning. I want us to be a 'family of friends' who support each other."

Pre-K will go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week, with breakfast, lunch and a snack served each day. All children will be car riders. Lunches will be brought over from the junior high kitchen.

Farmington's program is a licensed childcare facility through the Arkansas Department of Human Services and has to follow DHS guidelines, as well as following some guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Education.

Of the 60 pre-K spots, 20 are being funded through the Arkansas Better Chance Program (ABC). These are slots made available to families who meet a specific criteria, mainly income-based. The others are full-tuition slots.

Pinkerton said Farmington received an overwhelming response when it announced the new program. Initially, the district planned to open three classes with 15 children each. However, when so many parents showed an interest, the district decided to go ahead and have 20 children per class with a lead teacher and a paraprofessional. Even so, the program still has a waiting list.

Pinkerton said the district is excited to offer pre-K classes for the first time for its community.

"We're excited about the opportunity this will bring for our students and the kindergarten readiness we will be able to provide," she said.

Plans are to expand the program in the future. The hallway has two empty classrooms that would be available for future classes.