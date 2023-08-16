Banner year in sales for Lincoln Rodeo

LINCOLN -- Every rodeo fan knows the rodeo queen's top priority in the rodeo comes through her promotion of the rodeo committee and rodeo sponsors.

Lincoln Riding Club involved each contestant participating in its annual royalty pageant in this aspect from the get-go, and the royalty committee worked toward educating them about the business aspects of rodeo.

Once a royalty application was submitted, each contestant became responsible for generating three types of promotional revenue to help fund the rodeo and royalty pageant. They had to sell a minimum of $300 in fence banners, $100 in raffle tickets, and 25 advance rodeo tickets.

The royalty committee implemented an additional incentive two years ago with the inclusion of what the royalty handbook describes as "a very prestigious annual Lincoln Riding Club Banner Sales Saddle," which is awarded to the overall contestant, among all age groups combined, who sells the most fence banners equaling or exceeding $1,200. The handbook states that awards will also be given to the second and third place contestants with sales that meet or exceed the qualifying $1,200 banner sales.

The 2023 success went above and beyond expectations yielding a banner year in sales.

A total of 115 banners were sold by contestants and for the first time in pageant history this resulted in a three-way tie for high banner sales between 2023 Junior Miss winner, Racelyn Drummond, 2023 Little Miss winner Eva Hartgrave and Little Miss first runner-up Cheyanne Smith.

Lincoln Riding Club had procured a saddle for the award, but with tremendous sales by the contestants two more saddles were required.

"We had to buy some more saddles. Our royalty group paid for one saddle, then we had a sponsor, Dumpster Divers, come in at the last moment and pay for a third saddle," said Lincoln Riding Club royalty chairperson Sherry Smith.

Valentine Water Well Service was already in line, they sponsored Drummond's saddle, Dumpster Divers sponsored Hartgrave's saddle and the Lincoln Riding Club Royalty Committee picked up the tab for Cheyanne Smith's saddle.

"We've never had that problem before. It was a good problem to have. We were proud to be able to solve it," Sherry Smith said. "When you have a three-way tie, all of those girls deserve saddles. They didn't know. We kept that second and third saddle hidden all week. They were so excited and surprised."

High ticket sales went to Drummond, who won a rodeo fire pit by Rob's Welding & Fabrication.

Cassidy Heskett won the 2023 Miss Lincoln Riding Club title with Amanda Anthney as first runner-up.

Drummond won the 2023 Junior Miss title and Charley Childers placed first runner-up.

Sage Wilf won the 2023 Princess title. Dustee Jones placed first runner-up. Reese Shelley and Paisely Teague also competed.

Hartgrave won the 2023 Little Miss title. Cheyanne Smith was first runner-up, Savannah Thorpe placed second runner-up and Phoebe Virgin also competed.

Three other prominent awards were presented.

The Arkansas Diamond Award went to Shelly, who received earrings donated by Rhinestone Lipgloss. The Cowgirl Courage Award was given as a buckle to Teague. Drummond was named Miss Congeniality, which featured a pair of earrings donated by Rhinestone Lipgloss.