Drummond wins two saddles

2023 Lincoln Riding Club Junior Miss by Mark Humphrey | August 16, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Racelyn Drummond won the 2023 Lincoln Riding Club Junior Miss title. Accompanying her at Saturday's coronation during the final performance of the 70th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo were (from left): 2022 Lincoln Riding Club Princess Nadalee Goedereis, 2022 Junior Miss Lincoln Riding Club Baylee Morris, Drummond and 2022 Miss Lincoln Riding Club Katlyn Collins.

LINCOLN -- Racelyn Drummond doubled up on winning saddles, bringing home two from the 2023 Lincoln Riding Club Royalty pageant.

Drummond finished in a three-way tie with Little Miss candidates, Eva Hartgrave and Cheyanne Smith, to claim a saddle for high banner sales. Valentine Water Well Service sponsored Drummond's saddle for high banner sales.

She then wrapped up the 2023 Lincoln Riding Club Junior Miss title with Charley Childers, of Goshen, placing first runner-up during Saturday's coronation at the 70th annual Lincoln Rodeo.

Drummond placed first in all categories. She won a trophy bridle and halter bags for interview/personality, computer backpacks for speech/impromptu questions, a trophy garment bag for appearance/modeling and a bronc halter and breast collar for horsemanship.

In winning the Junior Miss title, Drummond won a saddle sponsored by Lincoln Farmer's Coop, a crown sponsored by LS6 Construction, a buckle sponsored by Ozark Electric, two photo sessions from Sherry Smith Photography, use of perpetual chaps and vest sponsored by Possum Holler, a custom portfolio for autograph sheets, customized make up case, sash and 2023 LRC Junior Miss bronc halter.

Drummond won the pageant's high ticket sales prize, a rodeo fire pit by Rob's Welding & Fabrication.

She was also honored as Miss Congeniality, winning a pair of earrings donated by Rhinestone Lipgloss.

