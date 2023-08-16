Drury GO offers online, in-person educational opportunities

FARMINGTON -- It's not a well-known fact but Drury University in Springfield, Mo., has one of its satellite campuses in a building owned by Farmington School District.

Drury University, which offers a full, residential college experience at its Springfield campus, has been around for 150 years. Drury GO (Global Online) opened about 75 years ago to give opportunities through in-person and online courses.

Kaylea Philobos, campus coordinator and outreach, said Drury GO opened in Bentonville about three years ago and moved to Farmington six months ago.

After coming here, she found out many people did not know about Drury.

"Most students learn about Drury through word of mouth," Philobos said. "When I talked to students about Drury, 98% did not know Drury had a presence in Farmington and western Washington County."

Her goal is to build the program and spread the word in this area about what Drury GO offers. She wants to recruit students locally and grow the campus.

Drury GO has seven locations, six in Missouri and the one in Farmington.

In Farmington, Drury GO has an office and two classrooms in the "Annex" building off Double Springs Road, a building formerly known as the "J" building when it was used as part of Farmington High School.

The typical student at Drury GO is a working professional or a parent who is going back to school who wants the ability to earn college credit through online classes.

The university caters to the nontraditional student, Philobos said, and offers a credible degree from professors with real-world experience.

It also offers opportunites for high school graduates, and Philobos said she has been reaching out to area high schools to talk to students about Drury GO. She's had the most success with Springdale High School but said she's also been able to connect with students in West Fork, Farmington and Greenland.

Drury GO has four career-focused pathways and students can build their skills with one course or earn a full degree.

The pathways available are business, leadership and communication; health and behavioral science; education; and public service and safety.

Along with bachelor's degrees, Drury GO also offers an associates degreea, certificates and pre-certification training program.

Philobos said she is in the Farmington location to help students from start to finish when it comes to their education at Drury.

"Drury GO is a really great choice," Philobos said. "We treat students like family because we're smaller and able to know our students. We can cater to individual students and do our best to make sure every student has the best experience possible."

Philobos has conversations with perspective students to make sure the school is a good fit for them. Students receive counseling to help them with the application process and to provide information about degrees and tuition costs.

The unversity offers an affordable education, Philobos said, noting, "We're a private school but not a private school cost."

The cost is $325/credit hour, a technology fee of $8 per credit hour and a $38 student fee per semester.

Drury GO offers scholarships that include the GO Arkansas Scholarship, up to $1,000 per semester for Arkansas students who are registered for a minimum of 9 credit hours for the fall or spring semesters or 6 hours for summer semester.

Drury is not eligible for Arkansas lottery scholarships because it is not an Arkansas institution. The GO Arkansas Scholarship was created in fill in that gap, Philobos said.

Another scholarship is offered through the school's Badge to Bachelor's program, a degree completion program for law enforcement officers and dependents to continue their college education through Drury GO. This program provides scholarships up to $1,000.

In addition, Drury GO has a program to reach migrant students and this is one reason why the university moved its school location from Bentonville to Farmington.

Drury received a five-year, $2.5 million grant to serve migrant students. This program, called CAMP (College Assistance Migrant Program) is funded through the U.S. Department of Education and designed to serve family members of migrant or seasonal agricultural farm workers.

Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative in Farmington has a specialist who works with the migrant population, and Philobus said Drury wants to build a relationship with the coop's migrant program.

The grant provides migrant students with a $3,000 scholarship, a laptop and a $400 book voucher. Other benefits include a stipend for personal expenses, leadership training, cultural trips, academic advising, mentoring and future job opportunities.

To be eligible as a migrant student, the student has to have 75 days of seasonal migrant work. A student who is already part of the coop's migrant program qualifies for the Drury grant.

Drury is the only school in Arkansas that offers this federal grant, and students who receive the scholarship are making a commitment to their education, she said.

For more information about Drury GO, visit the website, drury.edu/go or call Philobos at 417-873-6680.