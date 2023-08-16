Fite will not seek re-election to state House

LITTLE ROCK – One of the longest serving women in the current state Legislature, state Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, announced last week she is not seeking re-election in 2024.

Fite has served western Washington County since 2012, when she defeated Republican Terry Bibbs from Crawford County and a well-known Democrat, Jack Norton, to become state representative for former District 80, which covered Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Summers, Morrow and Evansville and a portion of Crawford County. She was sworn into office in January 2013.

She is now, after realignment in 2020, serving House District 24, which still includes the southwest corner of Washington County.

In her prepared statement, Fite wrote:

"Serving District 24, and prior to that District 80, has been one of the greatest honors of my life. My goal was to leave my beloved state better than I found it, and I believe I've done that through my work with children in foster care, our juvenile justice system, our military, our elderly population, victims of domestic violence and those trapped in human trafficking, people living with disabilities, public safety, and making Arkansas the most pro-life state in the nation."

Her reason for retiring, she said, is her and her husband's advancing age.

"There are seasons in life, and I'm entering a new season. Therefore, I'm announcing today that I will not seek re-election," Fite said. "I'm allowing time for the right candidate to step forward. Being a state representative involves much more than being pro-life and pro-gun. I want someone who will serve the people and who will advocate for those who have no voice."

Fite is a retired school psychologist specialist for the Fort Smith Public Schools, prior to running in 2012. She has served most of the past two sessions as an assistant speaker to House Speaker Matthew Shepherd. She has also been a leading House member on several committees and GOP caucus over the years.

She thanked her constitutents for allowing her to represent them the past 11 years.

"I will cherish the relationships I've made on the local, state, and national level. I'm grateful for the wonderful people of Crawford and Washington counties, for the staff of the House of Representatives, and the colleagues with whom I've served. I'm especially thankful for my husband Tom and his unfailing support."

Ever upbeat, often against the odds posed in the many committees she has served on, Fite remains positive about the future of Arkansas.

"There is more good work to be done, and I will give the district and state my fullest efforts through the end of my term, that ends January 13, 2025," she said in her announcement.